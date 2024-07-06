Guyana Boys move into Team’s semifinals

2024 Junior’s CASA Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s dominance at this year’s Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Junior Championship in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, continues to shine as they secured an additional 3 medals, bringing their total to 12.

In a thrilling victory, Nicholas Verwey and Avery Arjoon claimed gold in the Mixed Doubles, defeating Barbados’ Sarrayah Yearwood and Dominic Wilson 11-9, 11-6. This achievement added to Guyana’s impressive medal count.

Mohryan Baksh and Michael Alphonso displayed commendable effort in the Boys’ Doubles final, but settled for silver after a 2-0 loss to Barbadians Alex Stewart and Aiden Parris, contributing to Guyana’s overall 11 medal tally.

Valiant efforts came from Safirah Sumner and Kaylee Lowe’s journey in the Girls’ Doubles ended in the semifinals with a defeat to Jamaicans Katherine Risden and Sanjana Nallapati, concluding their campaign in this category with a well-deserved bronze medal.

Guyana’s performance across all age groups, from U-11 to U-19, has been noteworthy, accumulating 12 crucial points heading into the team events, which was contested from Thursday to Saturday.

The Guyana Girls’ team showcased their prowess with a convincing 4-2 victory over the Cayman Islands. Avery Arjoon secured a 3-0 win against Milanna Lamontagne and Mya Francois, while Safirah Sumner and Emily Fung A Fat added victories, highlighting their strong start in the tournament.

In the Boys’ category, Guyana began strongly with a 3-0 triumph over Barbados and a significant 6-0 victory against the Cayman Islands. However, a 0-3 loss to Bermuda 3-0 resulted in a 3-3 tie with Barbados. Guyana then faced the BVI boys in another tight 3-3 tie, securing victory by net points.

Advancing to the semifinals, the Boys faced Barbados on Friday evening, who secured the #2 spot in their group after a 3-3 tie with Bermuda. Nicholas Verwey, Michael Alphonso, Shiloh Asregado and Ethan Bulkan are bound for semifinals matchups against the Barbadians. Up to press time, no results regarding those matches wasn’t made available to Kaieteur News, meanwhile coverage will be featured in a future publication.

Guyana’s individual success includes nine medals in addition to their three medals in Doubles and Mixed Doubles events. With eyes set on reclaiming the championship title, the Guyana Squash Association anticipates their players to replicate their outstanding performances in the crucial team segment.

As the tournament draws to a close with semifinals and finals in the Teams event, all eyes are on Guyana as they strive for further triumphs in this prestigious competition.