Finalists to be decided today in YBG National Schools Basketball Festival 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Under-14 segment of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG)-National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024 advanced to the Quarterfinals on Thursday, following intense competition in both boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Queen’s College, The Bishops’ High, Kwakwani Secondary, and Mackenzie High School emerged as the top contenders in the Boys U14 category with impressive victories over strong opponents on Day Five of the tournament.

Formidable challenger, Mackenzie High School, secured double victories on Wednesday and Thursday. They dominated YBG Academy with a decisive 50-16 win, propelling them into the quarterfinals. Latrell Glasgow led the charge with 12 points and 5 steals. Terron Mohabir contributed significantly with 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Shaquan Messiah and Isaiah Browsler added 10 and 8 points, respectively, securing a 34-point victory.

Kwakwani Secondary showcased their dominance with a commanding 40-8 win against Saints Stanislaus College. Tahir Conway scored exactly half the team’s points with 20 points and 7 rebounds, while Darion Bunbury added 10 points and 5 rebounds, ensuring a 32-point victory for Kwakwani.

Queen’s College also defeated Marian Academy 25-13, with Jared Boucher and Jonathan Gomes scoring 8 and 6 points, respectively. Both players also contributed 5 rebounds each while The Bishops’ High narrowly triumphed over President’s College with a 5-point lead. Kemol Pickering’s double-double performance of 11 points and 12 rebounds, along with Aman Daniels’ 5 points and 5 rebounds, played crucial roles in the win.

Other Highlights on Wednesday includes, Berbice High beating Marian Academy 35-16, with Avion Kensey scoring 25 points. Mackenzie High defeated St. Rose’s High 26-18, with Shaquan Messiah scoring 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Girls’ Division Highlights

In the Girls’ division, President’s College-A and B teams exhibited exceptional form on Wednesday. The PC A team overwhelmed Marian Academy with a staggering 74-3 victory. Akeelah Campbell led with 18 points, followed by Junelly Paddy (12 points, 6 rebounds), Krizel Wells (12 points), Tikisha Vanlong (10 points), and Ronaya Grant (10 points). Simultaneously, President’s College-B secured a narrow 13-12 win over The Bishops’ High, with Kenisha Fraser contributing 5 points and 5 rebounds. Despite Reshana Romain’s 10 points for Bishops’, it was not enough to secure a win.

On Thursday, the President’s College A team continued their winning streak with a dominant performance against Queen’s College. Krizel Wells scored 14 points, while Akeelah Campbell, Junelly Paddy, Obena Hinds, and Ronaya Grant added 12, 13, 10, and 8 points, respectively.

Kwakwani Girls also emerged victorious on Thursday, defeating President’s College-B by 13 points. Sherese Leacock shone with 8 points and 9 steals, leading Kwakwani to an 18-5 win.

The quarterfinal matches in both the U14 and U18 categories took place yesterday at the National Gymnasium. Detailed coverage of those matches will be featured in a future publication, with the semifinals scheduled for today.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Edward B. Beharry Ltd, G-Boats, and the KFC Brand.