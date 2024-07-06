Dillon Heyliger: A dream comes true to play at ICC T20 World Cup

Kaieteur Sports – A dream comes true, according to Dillon Heyliger having represented Canada at the just concluded International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

The Guyanese stated that it was unbelievable when you in the middle playing at such a massive tournament.

Last Saturday, the 20-team extravaganza finished in Barbados where India crowned the new champions having defeated South Africa. In the process, they dethroned England.

West Indies and USA co-hosted the showpiece.

Canada failed to reach the Super8 segment after they ended at number 4 in the Group Stage where five teams competed and the top two progressing. The 20 countries were split into four groups.

Heyliger was understandably eager to make an impression and help Canada reaching the next stage.

“I was ecstatic to play in a World Cup; I think that is every young cricketer’s dream. Yes, I would have loved to see my team going true and try win the World Cup, but the experience was memorable,” the right-arm fast-bowler declared.

Heyliger bagged nine wickets from three matches including a best of 4-20 versus Ireland from his maximum four overs.

He rated that performance as excellent and it would stay in his memory for a very long time.

“I think I bowled pretty well on a pitch that was responsive; I had wanted to do well for Canada and that performance was special especially in a winning game,” the 34-year-old Heyliger stated.

In their opening game, Canada were beaten by USA before they succumbed to Pakistan. The Canadians bounced back to humble Ireland by 12 runs but their clash with heavyweight India was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. USA was the other side advanced from their group.

Quizzed on his preparations for the big-dance, Heyliger, who represented Guyana at the youth level, responded: “I put in a lot of work into my training, but I was motivated to play hard cricket because it was a World Cup and you want to do well,” Heyliger commented.

Having featured in such a prestigious competition where the world was watching, the Essequibian Heyliger is encouraging young, aspiring cricketers to play good cricket and stay disciplined and committed to the game.

The next T20 World Cup will be held in India and Sri Lanka, 2026.