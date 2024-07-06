Decomposed body found in back dam believed to be missing Berbician

Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of a man found on Friday at Rose Hall, Canje, Berbice is believed to be that of a 56-year-old man who has been missing for approximately two weeks.

Deochan Rai, a father of five went missing on June 18, 2024, after he and a friend went to the back dam at Canje, Berbice to pick corilla. Police are yet to confirm the identity of the person whose body was found.

Rai’s son, Krishnarine told Kaieteur News that, “Mah father and this man left the house to go and pick corilla, and the man alone return to the house.”

Krishnarine said he was unaware that his father was missing, until he received a call from someone informing him that his father was not at his home for days. After receiving the call, Krishnarine filed a missing person’s report and formed a search party to find his father.

During the search Krishnarine said his father’s bicycle was found.

“We find the bicycle, me know from the time I see the bicycle I know something happened,” the emotional man said. Additionally, Krishnarine was also informed of the decomposed body found on Friday.