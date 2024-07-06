18 extra votes, low manpower caused delays in PNCR’s Congress results

Kaieteur News – The delayed announcement of the 15-members of the People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) Central Executive Committee (CEC) was caused by an increase of 18 ballots, low manpower and other factors – said Returning Officer (RO) Vincent Alexander.

Alexander made that statement during the PNCR’s press conference on Friday when he announced the names of the other members of the CEC; days after the party’s 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress, concluded on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Persons have highlighted that while the results for the Leader, Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons and Treasurer were announced early Monday morning, the results for the other 15-members of the CEC were not announced in a timely manner.

The 15-members elected are: Nima Flue-Bess, Mervyn Williams, Ganesh Mahipaul, Coretta McDonald, Robin Simon, Riaz Rupnarain, Anil Sugrim, Joan Ann Ramascindo, Sherwood Lowe, Troy Garraway, Kemel Kissoon, Marcia Gordon, Wainwright McIntosh, Deron Adams and Jermaine Figueira.

Addressing concerns about the PNCR’s election process, Alexander explained that there were several factors to take into consideration.

He said that this year’s Congress was centralized, compared to the previous one where the voting and counting were spread across 11 locations. Added to that, he said the votes were counted on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening and noted that no counting was done on Monday given that it was a holiday.

“The Count actually took three days and during those three days, we work essentially in the evenings because those of us, who are counting, are otherwise occupied during the day,” he said.

Alexander also stated that for this year’s Congress there were not a large number of persons counting the ballots which attributed to the delay.

He said, “There were less hands involved on this occasion. We counted as fast as we could have in the time that we use to count.”

Moreover, the RO also stated that the number of persons who voted at this year’s Congress was greater. Alexander had announced following the 2021 Congress that some 1,282 persons voted that compared to the figures he announced this year, 1,300 shows an increase of 18 ballots.

As such, Alexander was asked to justify his position given that there is not a big variation. However, Alexander said, “This year, we are in fact, dealing with a larger number…I said it is larger and it is true.”