Latest update July 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

YBG NSBF 2024 to decide semifinalists today

Jul 05, 2024 Sports

Youth Basketball Guyana NSBF 2024 heats up with quarter finals action.

Youth Basketball Guyana NSBF 2024 heats up with quarter finals action.

LTI, QC, NA Multilateral, Saints in race for U18 title

Kaieteur Sports – Day three of the Youth Basketball Guyana National Schools Basketball Festival saw the quarterfinalists in the Boys’ Under-18 division being decided on Tuesday. The National Gymnasium buzzed with excitement as Linden Technical Institute (LTI), Mackenzie High, New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary (NAMSS), Saint Stanislaus College (Saints), Government Technical Institute (GTI), President’s College (PC), and The Bishops’ High School secured wins, advancing to the knockout stage.

The day began with Linden Technical Institute edging out Vryman Ervin in a thrilling opener. Despite Vryman Ervin’s Oudkerk’s impressive performance of 21 points and 12 rebounds, LTI clinched a 41-37 victory. Stephen George was pivotal for LTI, achieving a double-double with 15 points and 19 rebounds, while Julian Gordon and Tehmel Tyrell each added 9 points.

Mackenzie High School (MHS) followed with a solid 31-23 win over the School of the Nations. In a low-scoring game, Vladimir Dasilva and Isaiah Cameron led MHS, with Dasilva scoring 5 points and Cameron contributing 7 points and 7 rebounds.

New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary dominated North Georgetown Secondary in the third match. Samuel Welcome excelled with 12 points and 5 rebounds, supported by Joshua Hamilton with 11 points and 6 rebounds, and Tyrese Arthur adding 9 points, culminating in a 45-21 victory for NAMSS.

The story of the match between The Bishops High and Skeldon Line Path on Tuesday, Bishops' Colwyn Stephen knocking down 14 points.

The story of the match between The Bishops High and Skeldon Line Path on Tuesday, Bishops’ Colwyn Stephen knocking down 14 points.

President’s College entered the quarterfinals with high confidence after a commanding 27-point victory over Marian Academy. Jaheim Barnwell’s defensive prowess was on display with 14 rebounds and 9 points, while Raymond Paul added 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Saint Stanislaus, Government Technical Institute, and The Bishops’ High School rounded out the quarterfinalists. Saints triumphed over Berbice High School 46-34, led by Daniel Chisholm’s 12 points and 18 rebounds. GTI defeated YMG Academy 27-20, with Yisrael Yeeknohyah standing out with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Bishops’ High School secured a 36-26 victory against Skeldon Line Path, thanks to Colwyn Stephens’ 14 points and 8 rebounds, and Kyreu Butters’ 7 points.

The tournament continues today with exciting quarterfinal matchups starting at 2:00 pm at the National Gymnasium.

The event is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry Ltd and G-Boats Guyana.

Today’s quarterfinals lineup includes; Government Technical Institute taking on Linden Technical Institute in match #1, then Kwakwani Secondary will come up against Mackenzie High, followed by The Bishops’ High and New Amsterdam Multilateral clash in match #3 and President College versus Saint Stanislaus College in the final match of the day.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 01th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Routledge, the exploiter, says Glenn Lall has an axe to grind!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes and Mrs. Ann Browne-John as Lead Selectors’ contracts conclude

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr. The Most Honorable...

Jul 05, 2024

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced with gratitude the conclusion of Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes’ and Mrs. Ann Browne-John’s tenures as Lead...
Read More
YBG NSBF 2024 to decide semifinalists today

YBG NSBF 2024 to decide semifinalists today

Jul 05, 2024

Adrian Sukhwa blasts pulsating 157 for Apollo Sports Club in Canada

Adrian Sukhwa blasts pulsating 157 for Apollo...

Jul 05, 2024

ExxonMobil U14 Football champions to be decide tomorrow

ExxonMobil U14 Football champions to be decide...

Jul 05, 2024

Desinco’s Moo Milk brand sponsors National Junior Chess Championship Qualifiers

Desinco’s Moo Milk brand sponsors National...

Jul 05, 2024

Easy Time, Spankhurst, Stolen Money and Bossalina among top horses confirmed

Easy Time, Spankhurst, Stolen Money and Bossalina...

Jul 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Is Jagdeo panicking?

    Kaieteur News – In the United States, the spotlight is on President Joe Biden’s fitness for office, both physically... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]