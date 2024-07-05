YBG NSBF 2024 to decide semifinalists today

LTI, QC, NA Multilateral, Saints in race for U18 title

Kaieteur Sports – Day three of the Youth Basketball Guyana National Schools Basketball Festival saw the quarterfinalists in the Boys’ Under-18 division being decided on Tuesday. The National Gymnasium buzzed with excitement as Linden Technical Institute (LTI), Mackenzie High, New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary (NAMSS), Saint Stanislaus College (Saints), Government Technical Institute (GTI), President’s College (PC), and The Bishops’ High School secured wins, advancing to the knockout stage.

The day began with Linden Technical Institute edging out Vryman Ervin in a thrilling opener. Despite Vryman Ervin’s Oudkerk’s impressive performance of 21 points and 12 rebounds, LTI clinched a 41-37 victory. Stephen George was pivotal for LTI, achieving a double-double with 15 points and 19 rebounds, while Julian Gordon and Tehmel Tyrell each added 9 points.

Mackenzie High School (MHS) followed with a solid 31-23 win over the School of the Nations. In a low-scoring game, Vladimir Dasilva and Isaiah Cameron led MHS, with Dasilva scoring 5 points and Cameron contributing 7 points and 7 rebounds.

New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary dominated North Georgetown Secondary in the third match. Samuel Welcome excelled with 12 points and 5 rebounds, supported by Joshua Hamilton with 11 points and 6 rebounds, and Tyrese Arthur adding 9 points, culminating in a 45-21 victory for NAMSS.

President’s College entered the quarterfinals with high confidence after a commanding 27-point victory over Marian Academy. Jaheim Barnwell’s defensive prowess was on display with 14 rebounds and 9 points, while Raymond Paul added 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Saint Stanislaus, Government Technical Institute, and The Bishops’ High School rounded out the quarterfinalists. Saints triumphed over Berbice High School 46-34, led by Daniel Chisholm’s 12 points and 18 rebounds. GTI defeated YMG Academy 27-20, with Yisrael Yeeknohyah standing out with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Bishops’ High School secured a 36-26 victory against Skeldon Line Path, thanks to Colwyn Stephens’ 14 points and 8 rebounds, and Kyreu Butters’ 7 points.

The tournament continues today with exciting quarterfinal matchups starting at 2:00 pm at the National Gymnasium.

The event is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry Ltd and G-Boats Guyana.

Today’s quarterfinals lineup includes; Government Technical Institute taking on Linden Technical Institute in match #1, then Kwakwani Secondary will come up against Mackenzie High, followed by The Bishops’ High and New Amsterdam Multilateral clash in match #3 and President College versus Saint Stanislaus College in the final match of the day.