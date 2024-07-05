Hughes welcomes investigation into relationship with ExxonMobil

Kaieteur News – Newly elected leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes on Thursday said that he welcomes any investigation into his relationship with oil giant ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL).

Hughes’ statement follows statements by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday that suggested that an investigation will be launched into Hughes’ relationship with his client.

Last week, Hughes made it clear that Exxon is a client of his law firm, Hughes, Fields and Stoby and opted not to answer questions related to the company during an interview with a media entity.

Hughes wrote on his Facebook page, “I welcome any probe Mr Jagdeo wishes to initiate into any relationship between Exxon and me. While you have the probe fever include Su, Hong Kong and some other offshore locations.”

Over the past few days, the issue of Hughes leading the AFC while maintaining EMGL as a client at his law firm – Hughes, Fields & Stoby – has been the topic of discussion whether his professional life possess a conflict of interest with his political interest.

Notably, Hughes has already acknowledged the critics saying that while he is a Politically Exposed Person (PEP), there is no law that prevents him from having the oil company as a client. However, he noted that should he become President he will cut ties with the company.

However, the Vice President shares a different view, calling Hughes position “obscene” and “unethical.”

“…it’s even more obscene…I can’t convey the feeling of revulsion that I felt. This is someone aspiring to the highest office in the country, who has just been elected the leader of a party…” Jagdeo stated.

Added to that, he said that when running for office it can sometime cost you financially, choosing between personal gain and the country.

“Sometimes you have to forego the private benefits, money basically when national interest calls you and in this case he was asked directly and he says no, only if [he] become president [he] will do that, in the meantime [he] will work for Exxon…,” Jagdeo said.

Moreover, Jagdeo stated that given that Hughes has come under scrutiny for conflict of interest, the Government will be watching what Exxon and its first-tier contractors do.

“This may necessitate a formal investigation into all these matters. I am making it clear today. There is a lot of politically exposed people, he [Hughes] is politically exposed as he pointed out, his wife is a Member of Parliament, but it was not an issue because we didn’t want to discriminate but what change is that now he has gone to the AFC,” Jagdeo added.

The Vice President underscored, “Now that we are looking at this…let me make it clear, that Exxon has a lot to answer because Nigel Hughes, knowing him he will not want to resign, knowing him he would want to collect the money and still be leader of the AFC and conflict of interest would not bother him at all…”