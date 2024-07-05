Fire Service blames holes in hoses for not containing Bush Lot fire

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Thursday agreed that a mud covered Hydrant and porous hoses hindered its ability to effectively contain Monday’s fire that claimed The life of one and ravaged several buildings at Bust Lot, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region Five.

“The complaints about hoses with perforations and delays in accessing an open water source are taken seriously,” stated the Fire Service in a statement while adding that while there were two fire hydrants in the area but only one was accessible.

The valves of the dysfunctional hydrant were blocked by mud, the GFS said.

“It is the duty of the Guyana Fire Service to inspect and ensure the operability of fire hydrants, and we accept full responsibility for the inaccessible hydrant,” the GFS said.

However, while the Fire Service accepted some responsible it made it clear that it is not to be solely blamed.

“However, it is important to note that there was a power outage in the area at the time of the fire, which resulted in insufficient water pressure, further affecting the water supply and overall operation,” the GFS said in its defence.

Additionally, the GFS refuted claims made that the fire fighters and trucks arrived late and noted that notwithstanding the challenges with the hydrants, its operation was executed smoothly.

“Due to the magnitude of the fire, upon arrival, firefighters opted to access a nearby open water source to facilitate continuous firefighting,” GFS explained.

A relay system was reportedly set up between the fire trucks using light pumps which accessed water from a nearby trench.

“Three water tenders and an ambulance, along with sixteen firefighters and three Emergency Medical Technicians, were engaged in the firefighting operation and response,” the GFS said.

The Fire Service noted too that its Emergency Response Team did a good job to transport a civilian and a fire fighter to the Forth Wellington Hospital after one fainted and the other started complaining of lower back pain.

Moreover, the GFS said has committed to conducting a thorough review of its operation on Monday to ensure there is no reoccurrence.

“This includes continuous repair of damaged hoses, procurement of new hoses and other critical firefighting equipment, as well as enhanced training for our personnel,” the Fire Service said.

At 18:03h on Monday fire erupted in Bush Lot and destroyed approximately five buildings. An insurance company was housed in the bottom flat of a two-storey building that was destroyed by the fire. Carl Persaud, a man said to be in his 50s, was trapped and burned alive in the upper flat of the said building.