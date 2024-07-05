Desinco’s Moo Milk brand sponsors National Junior Chess Championship Qualifiers

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 GCF Junior Chess Championship Qualifiers, sponsored by MOO MILK, will begin this Saturday, July 6th to 9th, 2024. The seven-round competition will be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The 2024 MOO MILK Junior Chess Qualifiers is being staged to canvass the top ten junior players to compete for the title of National Junior Chess Champion in the upcoming Nationals. The 2023 Junior Champion Keron Sandiford will not be defending his title as he is no longer a junior player since he has passed the age limit.

The Open chess competition is expected to deliver the strongest ever field of male and female junior competitors in Guyana, with the likes of Kyle Couchman, current National U14 and U16 title holder, Sachin Pitamber, former National Junior Champion, Ricardo Narine, Alexander Zhang, Nicholas Zhang, Aditi Joshi, the reigning U14 Girls Champion, Maliha Rajkumar the U16 Girls title holder, Italy Ton-Chung, Ciel Clement and Treskolé Archibald are all considered strong contenders for top-ten finishes.

Other younger players, Kataleya Sam, the U12 Girls title holder, and Jeremy Cole, the U12 Open winner, are also expected to perform splendidly. This tournament has seen an increase in junior participation in chess, with almost fifty registrants so far. The Guyana Chess Federation is pleased to see the number of schools represented this year, namely, Queen’s College, Marian Academy, St. Joseph’s High, Mae’s School, Saint Stanislaus College, New Amsterdam Special Needs School, New Guyana School, the School of the Nations, Dolphin Secondary and Westminster Secondary.

The Qualifiers tournament will be played in the Swiss format with a time control of 90 minutes plus 30-second increments after the first move. Two games will be played each day at 9 am and 2 pm, with the final match on July 9th.

The event is open to players under 20 years as of January 1st, 2024. It will be the first time ten or more FIDE-rated junior players will compete to make the Junior Nationals. President of the GCF, Anand Raghunauth, who also sits at the helm of the Chess in Schools program, noted that the quality of play has significantly increased among the much younger players due to the extensive training and coaching available to the youths.

Local coaches Anthony Drayton, Roberto Neto, and Davion Mars have been teaching players for several years, while International Master Atanu Lahiri has continued to provide coaching to top-tier performers such as Kyle Couchman, Sachin Pitamber, and Aditi Joshi.

The Guyana Chess Federation wishes to thank DeSinco and their brand MOO MILK, for their generous support towards the 2024 National Junior Championship tournaments. DeSinco has been a proud sponsor of junior chess in Guyana for several years, and the GCF is thankful for the continued partnership. The top eleven boards will be live-streamed on livechesscloud.com. To keep updated with the tournament, visit chessresults.com for results and pairings. For more information, please visit the GCF’s website: guyanachess.gy, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.