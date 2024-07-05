Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes and Mrs. Ann Browne-John as Lead Selectors’ contracts conclude

Latest update July 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Jul 05, 2024 Sports

Desmond Haynes (left) presents a cap to Alick Athanaze.

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced with gratitude the conclusion of Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes’ and Mrs. Ann Browne-John’s tenures as Lead Selectors, effective June 30th, 2024. Dr. Haynes, who was appointed to the role in January 2022, and Mrs. Browne-John, appointed in October 2019, have both made significant contributions to the organization during their tenures.

Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket, Mr. Miles Bascombe, expressed appreciation for their services, stating, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Haynes and Mrs. Browne-John for their dedicated service as Lead Selectors. Their insights and commitment have been invaluable to our cricketing endeavors.”

While Dr. Haynes and Mrs. Browne-John will no longer serve as Lead Selectors, Cricket West Indies is confident that their contributions in other areas to the sport will not waiver and will seek to utilize their expertise.

Ann Browne-John

CWI will continue the quest for excellence in the selection system with ongoing restructuring efforts, including the implementation of new and improved processes. Bascombe elaborated on the new directions, stating, “We are committed to selection system that reflect the current needs of our cricketing landscape which will give us the best chance to identify and develop talent across all levels. The new system will have an increased focus on scouting, depth charting, alignment with cricket strategy, and human resource management. These decisions were taken following careful considerations by the Cricket Development and Performance Committee.”

Dr. Haynes’ and Mrs. Browne-John’s tenures as Lead Selectors have been marked by their unwavering dedication to the sport and their deep understanding of cricketing dynamics. West Indies teams have shown improvements in the ICC rankings for both Men and Women under their leadership. CWI acknowledges the pivotal roles that both individuals have played in this achievement.

It is anticipated that the new system will take effect following ratification at the upcoming CWI Board of Directors meeting that will take place later this month.

