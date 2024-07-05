Adrian Sukhwa blasts pulsating 157 for Apollo Sports Club in Canada

Kaieteur Sports – Adrian Sukhwa hit a flamboyant 157 to lead Apollo Sports Club to a massive, 224-win over Northumberland County Cricket Club on Saturday when action continued in the 2024 Canadian Commonwealth Cricket Association of Toronto Premier 40-over tournament.

Playing at Norfinch venue in North York, Toronto, the right-handed Sukhwa clobbered 16 sixes and seven fours during his stunning, 59-ball stay at the crease. Apollo Sports Club piled up a gigantic 366-7 from the 40-overs while Northumberland County replied with only 142 in the 21st over.

Sukhwa, a former Guyana youth cricketer, also shared an enterprising, 199-run stand with Rajkimar Budhram who recorded a century (105) as well. Budhram batted with a great degree of aggression too knocking nine sixes and six boundaries while Travis Mohamed contributed 48 towards the back-end of the innings.

Left-arm seamer Abdul Razaq Qasmi bowled brilliantly in the context of things to finish with 3-25 from three overs.

When Northumberland County batted, Kamil Polal made 21 and 20 from skipper Ross May as off-break bowler Tony Ramdass snatched 5-20 off five steady overs on a responsive pitch.

Apollo Sports Club had won the toss and they opted to bat. The decision was vindicated with that mammoth total.

The action was scheduled to continue the next day with a bunch of matches at various venues across the Greater Toronto Area.

The victory takes Apollo Sports Club to number 1 on the points standing. Nine teams are participating.