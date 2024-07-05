Latest update July 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Adrian Sukhwa blasts pulsating 157 for Apollo Sports Club in Canada

Jul 05, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Adrian Sukhwa hit a flamboyant 157 to lead Apollo Sports Club to a massive, 224-win over Northumberland County Cricket Club on Saturday when action continued in the 2024 Canadian Commonwealth Cricket Association of Toronto Premier 40-over tournament.

Adrian Sukhwa

Adrian Sukhwa

Playing at Norfinch venue in North York, Toronto, the right-handed Sukhwa clobbered 16 sixes and seven fours during his stunning, 59-ball stay at the crease. Apollo Sports Club piled up a gigantic 366-7 from the 40-overs while Northumberland County replied with only 142 in the 21st over.

Sukhwa, a former Guyana youth cricketer, also shared an enterprising, 199-run stand with Rajkimar Budhram who recorded a century (105) as well. Budhram batted with a great degree of aggression too knocking nine sixes and six boundaries while Travis Mohamed contributed 48 towards the back-end of the innings.

Left-arm seamer Abdul Razaq Qasmi bowled brilliantly in the context of things to finish with 3-25 from three overs.

When Northumberland County batted, Kamil Polal made 21 and 20 from skipper Ross May as off-break bowler Tony Ramdass snatched 5-20 off five steady overs on a responsive pitch.

Apollo Sports Club had won the toss and they opted to bat. The decision was vindicated with that mammoth total.

The action was scheduled to continue the next day with a bunch of matches at various venues across the Greater Toronto Area.

The victory takes Apollo Sports Club to number 1 on the points standing. Nine teams are participating.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 01th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Routledge, the exploiter, says Glenn Lall has an axe to grind!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes and Mrs. Ann Browne-John as Lead Selectors’ contracts conclude

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr. The Most Honorable...

Jul 05, 2024

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced with gratitude the conclusion of Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes’ and Mrs. Ann Browne-John’s tenures as Lead...
Read More
YBG NSBF 2024 to decide semifinalists today

YBG NSBF 2024 to decide semifinalists today

Jul 05, 2024

Adrian Sukhwa blasts pulsating 157 for Apollo Sports Club in Canada

Adrian Sukhwa blasts pulsating 157 for Apollo...

Jul 05, 2024

ExxonMobil U14 Football champions to be decide tomorrow

ExxonMobil U14 Football champions to be decide...

Jul 05, 2024

Desinco’s Moo Milk brand sponsors National Junior Chess Championship Qualifiers

Desinco’s Moo Milk brand sponsors National...

Jul 05, 2024

Easy Time, Spankhurst, Stolen Money and Bossalina among top horses confirmed

Easy Time, Spankhurst, Stolen Money and Bossalina...

Jul 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Is Jagdeo panicking?

    Kaieteur News – In the United States, the spotlight is on President Joe Biden’s fitness for office, both physically... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]