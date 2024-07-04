Wilkinson ton headlines crushing 200-plus run win for ECCB 

Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2024 Sports
DCB U17 50-Over Inter-Association tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – A masterful century from East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) opener Vikash Wilkinson, steered his team to a massive 201-run win over a hapless East Bank Cricket Board (EBCB) when action continued yesterday at Everest.
ECCB beat EBCB by 201 runs
Batting first, East Coast piled on 267-4 in 38 overs, led by in-form opener Vikash Wilkinson, who followed up his heroics from the last game with a classy 125.
Wilkinson stroked 10 fours and 9 sixes, as he took full control of the innings along with Marcel Nandu, who hit 62 in the middle.
East Bank were then flattened amidst a tough chase, all out for 66 runs in 18.5 overs with Sayad Lakeram (18) the only batsman with a double figure score.
Saif Ragbeer stunned the opposition for yet another match, leading with figures of 3-4 as he dismantled EBCB alongside Munesh Outar (2-4) and Suresh Sugrim (2-19).
Action continues today with Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) battling Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) at Everest.
Routledge, the exploiter, says Glenn Lall has an axe to grind!
Jul 04, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies began their tour of England with a resolute batting performance in their warm-up match against an FCC XI at Beckenhem, finishing the opening day on a high...
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – When it comes to rooting out corruption, the PPPC likes to talk the talk but it has failed palpably... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]