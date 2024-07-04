Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Wilkinson ton headlines crushing 200-plus run win for ECCB 

Jul 04, 2024 Sports

East Coast opener Vikash Wilkinson solidified his form with a classy hundred yesterday.

DCB U17 50-Over Inter-Association tournament… 

Kaieteur Sports – A masterful century from East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) opener Vikash Wilkinson, steered his team to a massive 201-run win over a hapless East Bank Cricket Board (EBCB) when action continued yesterday at Everest.

ECCB beat EBCB by 201 runs 

Batting first, East Coast piled on 267-4 in 38 overs, led by in-form opener Vikash Wilkinson, who followed up his heroics from the last game with a classy 125.

Wilkinson stroked 10 fours and 9 sixes, as he took full control of the innings along with Marcel Nandu, who hit 62 in the middle.

East Bank were then flattened amidst a tough chase, all out for 66 runs in 18.5 overs with Sayad Lakeram (18) the only batsman with a double figure score.

Saif Ragbeer stunned the opposition for yet another match, leading with figures of 3-4 as he dismantled EBCB alongside Munesh Outar (2-4) and Suresh Sugrim (2-19).

Action continues today with Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) battling Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) at Everest.

