Police Sergeant accused of being mastermind in a series of house break-ins is under close arrest

Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has confirmed that a police is presently under investigation for allegedly masterminding a series of break-ins on the West Coast and West Bank of Demerara.
Investigators were able to link the crimes after nabbing four suspects in a recent break-in of a businessman’s home of Pourdereyn, West Bank Demerara.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspects were nabbed after they might have attempted to break into the businessman’s home a second time.
On Sunday June 23 the businessman’s wife was reportedly reviewing some footage from their CCTV camera when she came across a recording of four men walking around their yard armed with guns.
The CCTV cameras had recorded the footage on Friday night. The information was shared with neigbours for them to be on the lookout for the gunmen.
On Monday June 24, four gunmen similar to the ones seen in the footage were spotted walking along another street in the Pourdereyn area. A cell phone video was recorded of them and the police were alerted immediately.
Ranks were reportedly dispatched to the area. The suspected bandits upon seeing the ranks attempted to run away but police managed to arrest them.
Kaieteur News understands that one of the bandits, while being interrogated, implicated the police sergeant as the mastermind of their crimes. The cop was called in and when his cellular was checked, investigators found that he was in constant contact with the bandit.
He was placed under close arrest to assist police with their investigation.
