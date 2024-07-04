Man granted $150k bail after attempting to steal air conditioners and copper wires

Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 53 year-old man of Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, was placed on $150,000 bail for allegedly stealing two Grey Air Conditioning (A/C) units valued at $300,000 and a quantity of copper metal wires valued at $1,500,000, the total value being $1.8 million.

The defendant, Owen Barker appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court #5 before Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to the charge of Break and Enter and Larceny. The items stolen were the property of the V/C, Peter Daby.

The charge states that Barker, on June 29, 2024 at about 12:15h, on Sheriff Street Campbellville, Georgetown stole two air conditioners and a quantity of copper wires valued at a total of 1.8 million.

According to the prosecutor, Barker was seen by the watchman of Daby’s residence, trying to steal the items mentioned. When the man was spotted, the watchman shouted at him, which caused Barker to run away from the scene.

The watchman attempted to run after him; however he could not catch up to him. However the man was apprehended by public spirited persons. Barker was later arrested by police.

The man was represented by attorney at law, Patrice Henry. His attorney requested bail in a reasonable sum. There was no objection to bail by the prosecutor.

Bail was granted in the sum of $150,000 by Magistrate McGusty and Barker is scheduled to appear in court on July 12, 2024.

