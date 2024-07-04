Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Informative Anti-Doping Seminar conducted by GBA

Jul 04, 2024 Sports

Dr. Karen Pilgrim Doping Control Officer and the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation-Guyana Rep speaking at yesterday's seminar.

Kaieteur Sports – In an effort to promote the sport of boxing and enhance athletes’ knowledge, Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), hosted a one-day Anti-Doping Seminar at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Boxing Gym.

The event was conducted by Dr. Karen Pilgrim, Doping Control Officer for the Guyana-Regional/Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation, and chaired by GBA Technical Director Terrence Poole.

Anti-doping measures were first introduced in sports in 1961 following the establishment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Medical Commission after the death of a Danish cyclist during the Rome Olympic Games. These measures aim to create a level playing field across all sports disciplines by prohibiting the use of performance-enhancing substances and methods.

Over thirty-five boxers from various gyms attended the seminar, which was an interactive and educational programme designed to inform and discuss the intricacies of anti-doping.

GBA's Anti-Doping Seminar concluded yesterday at Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym.

Dr. Pilgrim explained the concept of anti-doping, engaged with the boxers present at the event, and detailed the various prohibited substances and methods that could lead to a positive test result.

In his closing remarks, Technical Director Poole highlighted the significance of the seminar as a groundbreaking initiative that should be adopted by both local and regional organizations. He stated, “This is the first time the sport of boxing has taken the initiative to host a seminar of this nature. I am pleased to see this group of athletes being given the opportunity to learn about the ‘dos and don’ts’ concerning anti-doping rules and guidelines.”

