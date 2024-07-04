Informative Anti-Doping Seminar conducted by GBA

Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In an effort to promote the sport of boxing and enhance athletes’ knowledge, Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), hosted a one-day Anti-Doping Seminar at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Boxing Gym.
The event was conducted by Dr. Karen Pilgrim, Doping Control Officer for the Guyana-Regional/Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation, and chaired by GBA Technical Director Terrence Poole.
Anti-doping measures were first introduced in sports in 1961 following the establishment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Medical Commission after the death of a Danish cyclist during the Rome Olympic Games. These measures aim to create a level playing field across all sports disciplines by prohibiting the use of performance-enhancing substances and methods.
Over thirty-five boxers from various gyms attended the seminar, which was an interactive and educational programme designed to inform and discuss the intricacies of anti-doping.
Dr. Pilgrim explained the concept of anti-doping, engaged with the boxers present at the event, and detailed the various prohibited substances and methods that could lead to a positive test result.
In his closing remarks, Technical Director Poole highlighted the significance of the seminar as a groundbreaking initiative that should be adopted by both local and regional organizations. He stated, “This is the first time the sport of boxing has taken the initiative to host a seminar of this nature. I am pleased to see this group of athletes being given the opportunity to learn about the ‘dos and don’ts’ concerning anti-doping rules and guidelines.”
Routledge, the exploiter, says Glenn Lall has an axe to grind!
Jul 04, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies began their tour of England with a resolute batting performance in their warm-up match against an FCC XI at Beckenhem, finishing the opening day on a high...
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – When it comes to rooting out corruption, the PPPC likes to talk the talk but it has failed palpably... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]