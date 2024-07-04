Fire Service to investigate ranks response to deadly Bush Lot blaze

Kaieteur News – Chief Fire Officer of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), Gregory Wickham declared that an investigation has been launched into the response of firefighters to the deadly Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice (WCB) fire which occurred on Monday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Fire Chief Wickham condemns any act of delinquency or unprofessional behavior by ranks of the Fire Service.

“It has been brought to the Service’s attention that ranks acted in an unprofessional manner during a major firefighting operation in Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice on Monday. An investigation into the matter has been launched, and once completed, defaulters will be sanctioned accordingly,” the Fire Chief announced.

He noted that the GFS is committed to protecting property and lives from fire and offering a service with confidence to all who require it.

The Fire Chief explained that they will continue to ensure ranks reflect this commitment and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

Kaieteur News understands that following the inferno, residents took to their social media pages to express their disappointment at the ranks claiming firefighters did not respond in a timely manner.

Speaking of the concerns, Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall SC, during his programme ‘Issues in the News,’ on Tuesday expressed that having received the reports, the response of the Fire Service leaves a lot to be desired.

“We cannot keep making the same mistakes; fire engines cannot keep turning up to fires without water. This is unacceptable but I suppose the subject minister will speak more elaborately on this issue at an appropriate time. But the response of our Fire Service must be drastically improved, the people of our country deserve better,” the Attorney General said.

Kaieteur News had reported that a fire of unknown origin on Monday evening ravaged several buildings along the Bush Lot Public Road. The inferno had claimed the life of a male resident, Carl Persaud who was reportedly trapped in his home.

Reports have indicated that the fire started sometime around 17:45hrs at Persaud’s two storey residence and quickly swept through the building completely destroying it. The man was reportedly trapped in the upper flat of the building which also housed the Nalico & Nafico Insurance Office on the bottom flat.

Kaieteur News understands that ranks from the Onverwagt Fire Station arrived in Fire Tender 90 and went into action some time after the fire broke out. Firefighters battled to contain the blaze and were subsequently, assisted by Mahaica Fire Station, New Amsterdam Fire Station, and GUYSCO Fire Dept.

An investigation is ongoing.