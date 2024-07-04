Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

‘Crofty’ honoured to be part of T20 World Cup trophy parade

Jul 04, 2024 Sports

Colin Croft (with trophy) and Ramnaresh Sarwan (right) along with Sanjog Gupta, were among the cricket greats that were hand during the recent tournament.

Colin Croft (with trophy) and Ramnaresh Sarwan (right) along with Sanjog Gupta, were among the cricket greats that were hand during the recent tournament.

Kaieteur Sports – With an audience of approximately two billion people world-wide, former Guyana and West Indies Fast Bowler Colin Croft had the fantastic honor of taking the ICC WT-20 2024 Championship Trophy on to the field, at The Guyana National Stadium, Providence (GNSP), for the 2nd Semi-final, featuring eventual winners India, and now deposed defending champions England, on Thursday 27 June 2024.

The two others accompanying Colin Croft were former Guyana and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, and Sanjog Gupta, Head of Sports at Disney Star India.

The privilege was described as, “What a fantastic honor for Colin Croft!!”

The former Guyanese, West Indies pacer was one of the fearsome pace attack the Caribbean side featured in its ‘hey day’ that saw the side dominate the cricketing world for decades.

