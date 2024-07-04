Buxton United fall to Den Amstel; Western Tigers climb with victory over Ann’s Grove United

KFC Elite League Season Six

Kaieteur Sports – Buxton United FC, rooted at the bottom of the table, endured another defeat, this time against Den Amstel FC, while Western Tigers FC moves up one spot to fifth position with a win over Ann’s Grove United FC in Saturday’s fixtures of Round Two of the KFC Elite League Season Six.

In the June 29 matches at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara, Den Amstel’s Jahshaun Moore opened the scoring in the 64th minute after a goalless first half. Anthony Benn doubled their advantage in the 80th minute.

Despite Inceford Charles pulling one back for Buxton United in the 81st minute, they couldn’t find an equaliser before the final whistle.

The evening’s finale saw Andrew Murray net twice for Western Tigers in the 9th and 11th minutes. Ryan Seales grabbed Buxton United’s lone goal in the 22nd minute but was unable to breach Western Tigers’ defence for a second time.

As the new month of competition kicks off, the Guyana Defence Force maintains its lead with thirty-one points, having secured ten wins and one draw, alongside an impressive tally of forty-seven goals.

Slingerz FC from West Demerara holds onto second place with twenty-nine points, earned from nine wins, two draws and forty-four goals.

The Guyana Police Force FC remains in third position with twenty-eight points, having won nine matches, drawn one and lost two in eleven outings.

Santos FC occupies fourth place with twenty-four points, notching up eight wins and enduring five losses.

Western Tigers FC’s recent victory propels them up to fifth place with eighteen points, courtesy of six wins and six losses, while Fruta Conquerors FC slides down to sixth place with sixteen points from five wins, one draw and six losses.

Despite a loss over the weekend, Den Amstel FC maintains their grip on seventh place with twelve points, secured from three wins, three draws and seven losses.

Ann’s Grove United FC remains in eighth position with eleven points, winning three matches, drawing two and losing eight, closely followed by Monedderlust FC in ninth place with nine points from two wins, three draws and seven losses.

Buxton United FC remains at the bottom in tenth place, securing only one point from a solitary draw and suffering twelve losses.

Fixtures for today, July 4: Den Amstel FC will go head-to-head against Police FC at 6:30 p.m., followed by Fruta Conquerors FC taking on GDF FC at 9:00 p.m. at the NTC.