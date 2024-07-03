Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

West Demerara sneak past GCA by 1-wicket, ECCB hammer UDCA by 190-runs 

Jul 03, 2024 Sports

Vikash Wilkinson played a classy hand for ECCB. 

Vikash Wilkinson played a classy hand for ECCB.

DCB U17 50-Over tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – West Demerara snuck past Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) by 1 wicket, while East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) hammered Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) by 190-runs, in the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-17 50-Over tournament which bowled off at the Everest Cricket Club Ground Sunday.

Marvin Forde had a brilliant 4-wicket spell for UDCA. 

Marvin Forde had a brilliant 4-wicket spell for UDCA.

GCA were bowled out from 100 all out in 34.4 overs batting first with a string of scores from National youth players Shamar Apple (38), Dave Mohabir (18*) and Emmanuel Lewis (12).

A pair of wickets apiece from Patrice Fraser (2-17) and Yudesh Seetaram (2-24)  including opening batsman Parmeshwar Ram (1-10), headlined the bowling for West Demerara.

Opener Arvind Suknanan stroked a gritty 124-ball 45 with just one four while Ram hit two fours in his 17 and 11 from Seetaram, got them over the line.

GCA had a spirited bowling performance and almost pulled off a win were it not for the nerves of the West Demerara tailenders.

Lewis (2-16), spinner Stephon Sankar (2-13) and Dhanesh Persaud (2-19), Jayden Dowlin (1-10) and skipper Mohabir (1-9) grabbed wickets.

East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) beat Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) by 190 runs 

After posting 219-8, thanks to primary scorers Vikash Wilkinson (47), Arun Gainda (39) and 22 from Yannick Newton, it was light work for ECCB who mauled their opponents by a huge 190-run deficit.

Spinner Marvin Forde was the most successful bowler with figures of 4-23 bowling for UDCA.

UDCA were rattled for 29 inside 20 overs after brilliant spells from Saif Ragbeer (2-5), Gainda (2-2) and Marcel Nandu (2-1).

