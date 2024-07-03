Teen nabbed with unregistered bike and unlicensed gun

Kaieteur News – Police ranks, acting on information received, apprehended a 19-year-old labourer from Sophia who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and an unregistered motorcycle in Central Georgetown at about 00:30 hrs on Monday.

After receiving the said information, police ranks mobilized and intercepted Omali Medas as he was travelling on a white Honda XR motorcycle in the vicinity of Regent and Wellington Streets. The motorcycle was completely lacking official documentation.

Upon performing a search of Medas’ person, police found a .32 Taurus pistol along with a magazine in the crotch of his pants. When asked if he was the holder of a firearm license, he informed the ranks that he was not. As such, he was informed of the offence committed before being arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station.

The firearm was marked as evidence and lodged at the station.

Medas remains in police custody and is slated to be charged.