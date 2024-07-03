Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Teen nabbed with unregistered bike and unlicensed gun

Jul 03, 2024

Kaieteur News – Police ranks, acting on information received, apprehended a 19-year-old labourer from Sophia who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and an unregistered motorcycle in Central Georgetown at about 00:30 hrs on Monday.

After receiving the said information, police ranks mobilized and intercepted Omali  Medas as he was travelling on a white Honda XR motorcycle in the vicinity of Regent and Wellington Streets. The motorcycle was completely lacking official documentation.

Upon performing a search of Medas’ person, police found a .32 Taurus pistol along with a magazine in the crotch of his pants. When asked if he was the holder of a firearm license, he informed the ranks that he was not. As such, he was informed of the offence committed before being arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station.

The firearm was marked as evidence and lodged at the station.

Medas remains in police custody and is slated to be charged.

Features/Columnists

  • The plight of the poor

    Kaieteur News – Guyana is often seen as a region outside the typical earthquake zone. But Guyana has felt earth tremors... more

