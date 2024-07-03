Teen nabbed with unregistered bike and unlicensed gun

Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police ranks, acting on information received, apprehended a 19-year-old labourer from Sophia who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and an unregistered motorcycle in Central Georgetown at about 00:30 hrs on Monday.
After receiving the said information, police ranks mobilized and intercepted Omali Medas as he was travelling on a white Honda XR motorcycle in the vicinity of Regent and Wellington Streets. The motorcycle was completely lacking official documentation.
Upon performing a search of Medas’ person, police found a .32 Taurus pistol along with a magazine in the crotch of his pants. When asked if he was the holder of a firearm license, he informed the ranks that he was not. As such, he was informed of the offence committed before being arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station.
The firearm was marked as evidence and lodged at the station.
Medas remains in police custody and is slated to be charged.
Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!
Jul 03, 2024Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense action in the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Juniors Championship in Tortola, Guyana, former champions and last year’s runner-up,...
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana is often seen as a region outside the typical earthquake zone. But Guyana has felt earth tremors... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]