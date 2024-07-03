Teen dies from dengue four days after giving birth

Kaieteur News – Lanita Jacobs, a resident of Hampton Court in Region Two, tragically died on Saturday, four days after giving birth to a baby boy at the Suddie Public Hospital, due to complications arising from severe dengue.

Jacobs died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday after she was transferred there for follow up treatment.

Reports indicate that Jacobs complained of feeling unwell and was admitted to the Suddie Hospital on Wednesday. At eight months pregnant, she underwent an emergency C-section and delivered a baby boy who remains in critical condition in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Suddie Hospital.

However, following the delivery, Jacobs’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the GPHC, where she tragically succumbed to her illness on Saturday.

According to the dead teen relatives, doctors confirmed that she had contracted dengue and experienced severe bleeding after the C-section.

She was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an ambulance via a ferry.

At present, Jacobs’s body remains at the GPHC mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. GPHC’s public relations officer Stacey Peters told Kaieteur News that the case is currently under review by the maternal mortality committee.