Mackenzie High, North Georgetown, QC among winners on Day Two

YBG National Schools Basketball Festival continues

Kaieteur Sports – Day Two of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) 2024 National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) concluded Monday at the National Gymnasium with President’s College, Queen’s College and St. Rose’s High securing victories in the U14 divisional matches. In the U18 category, Berbice High, Mackenzie High, Vryman Ervin Secondary, North Georgetown, and YBG Academy emerged as winners.

The Boy’s U14 division saw President’s College (PC) thrashing Skeldon Line Path (SLP) with a score of 19-5. Romarion Wolfe led PC with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Dontrell Ross added 7 points, resulting in a 14-point victory for PC.

Queen’s College handed Berbice High a 10-point defeat in their U14 matchup. Darren Dublin and Jared Boucher were key players for QC, with Dublin scoring 11 points and Boucher contributing 8 points and 10 rebounds. QC secured a 29-19 win by the end of the fourth quarter. Berbice’s Avion Kesney scored 17 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in a valiant effort.

St. Rose’s High dominated YBG Academy in game three, achieving an 18-point landslide victory. Brad Cush top-scored with 10 points and 4 rebounds, while Malachi Atwell and Cayden Marks combined for 11 points. St. Rose’s strong defense limited the Berbice side, resulting in a 26-8 final score.

Over in the U18 division, Berbice High defeated Chase’s Academic Foundation 42-33. Cayden Pydana excelled with 17 points and 4 rebounds, supported by Stefan Carter’s 11 points and 7 rebounds, and Aberone Collins’ 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Despite Benkhai King’s 20-point performance for Diamond Secondary, Mackenzie High cruised to a 30-20 victory. Reyhan Bakkar contributed 8 points and 10 rebounds, Owen France added 6 points and 4 rebounds, and Vladimir DaSilva chipped in with 4 points and 8 rebounds for Mackenzie.

The remaining three matches in the Boy’s U18 division saw Vryman Ervin defeating Christ Church Secondary 31-22, YBG Academy overcoming St. John’s College 39-23, and North Georgetown narrowly beating Queen’s College 30-29. Notably, North Georgetown’s Sean Duncan and QC’s Allan Patterson both recorded double-doubles in their game.

The festival continued yesterday at the same venue, with sponsorship from Edward B. Beharry Ltd. and G-Boats Guyana.