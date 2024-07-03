Guyana, T&T face off opening round, as action scheduled to bowl off Thursday July 4

Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2024 Sports
2024 CWI Rising Stars Women’s T20 U19 tournament…
– Mouth-watering triple-header set for Round 1
Kaieteur Sports – A confident Guyana U19 team will look to open their account with a win against long-time rivals, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas, when the 2024 CWI Rising Stars Regional U19 Women’s T20 tournament bowls off Thursday July 4.
The Realeanna Grimmond-led Guyana team will fly out shortly for Trinidad and Tobago where they play the first game bowling off from 10:00h against the home team.
Action continues in Game 2, featuring Barbados and Leeward Islands playing each other from 14:30hs. The final match of round one will see Windward Islands tackling Jamaica under lights from 19:00h.
Following a week-long encampment which revolved around gearing the ladies up for Regional T20 Cricket, a lot of emphasis was placed on upping the fitness level which will be a key area with tough competition ahead over the next 5 rounds.
Round 1 games will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground, Tarouba.
Guyana Women’s U19 Team – Realeanna Grimmond (Captain), Naomi Barkoye, Niya Latchman (Vice-captain), Tilleya Madramootoo, Trisha Hardat, Laurene Williams, Denelle Lindee, Crystal Durant, Brianna Samaroo, Shonette Belgrave, Tiea Isaacs, Danellie Manns, Tremaine Marks, Latoya Williams.
Manager: Treymayne Smartt
Coach: Clive Grimmond
Standbys – Aaliyah DaSilva, Qzel Sampson, Daniela Hicks, Areah Ally, Aneesha Chetram, Cianna Barkoye
Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!
Jul 03, 2024Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense action in the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Juniors Championship in Tortola, Guyana, former champions and last year’s runner-up,...
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana is often seen as a region outside the typical earthquake zone. But Guyana has felt earth tremors... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]