Guyana, T&T face off opening round, as action scheduled to bowl off Thursday July 4

2024 CWI Rising Stars Women’s T20 U19 tournament…

– Mouth-watering triple-header set for Round 1

Kaieteur Sports – A confident Guyana U19 team will look to open their account with a win against long-time rivals, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas, when the 2024 CWI Rising Stars Regional U19 Women’s T20 tournament bowls off Thursday July 4.

The Realeanna Grimmond-led Guyana team will fly out shortly for Trinidad and Tobago where they play the first game bowling off from 10:00h against the home team.

Action continues in Game 2, featuring Barbados and Leeward Islands playing each other from 14:30hs. The final match of round one will see Windward Islands tackling Jamaica under lights from 19:00h.

Following a week-long encampment which revolved around gearing the ladies up for Regional T20 Cricket, a lot of emphasis was placed on upping the fitness level which will be a key area with tough competition ahead over the next 5 rounds.

Round 1 games will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground, Tarouba.

Guyana Women’s U19 Team – Realeanna Grimmond (Captain), Naomi Barkoye, Niya Latchman (Vice-captain), Tilleya Madramootoo, Trisha Hardat, Laurene Williams, Denelle Lindee, Crystal Durant, Brianna Samaroo, Shonette Belgrave, Tiea Isaacs, Danellie Manns, Tremaine Marks, Latoya Williams.

Manager: Treymayne Smartt

Coach: Clive Grimmond

Standbys – Aaliyah DaSilva, Qzel Sampson, Daniela Hicks, Areah Ally, Aneesha Chetram, Cianna Barkoye