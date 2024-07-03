Former Guyana youth skipper Eugene LaFleur hits 97 not out in Canada

Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur News – Former Guyana Under-19 Captain Eugene Lafleur is having another excellent year in Canada thus far having recently stroked an unbeaten 97 for Exodus in the 2024 Etobicoke District Cricket League 40-over tournament.
The Berbician knocked three sixes and similar number of fours as Exodus piled up a daunting 265-6 from the allotted 40-overs while Commanders Cricket Club, in reply, were skittled out for 57 in the 22nd over.
LaFleur, who led his national team in 2008 in Barbados at the regional level, got good support from Kyle Marshall with 67, while Javid Bacchus chipped in with 31.
Ronald Ramnarine and Kavin Silva took two wickets each for Commanders on a Centennial Park pitch in Mississauga.
Durbal Shiva offered a fight for Commanders by making 29 not out as former Barbados and West Indies cricketer Ryan Hurley snatched 4-3 from three stingy off-spin overs.
LaFleur returned with the ball to claim two wickets bowling left-arm spin while Mark Gordon and Joewayne Powell also accounted for two wickets each.
At the toss, Exodus called correctly and batted first, a decision that paid great dividends.
Late last year, LaFleur recorded a century (116) for Melbourne Cricket Club in a different competition to demonstrate his consistency in North America.
The competition continues on Sunday.
