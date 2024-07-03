Bandits invade businesswoman’s home in Essequibo

Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Bandits armed with a gun during the wee hours on Monday invaded the home of a 37-year-old businesswoman in Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast and robbed her at gun-point.
Police identified her as Fownda Callender. Police said that the bandits stole her cellular phone and other valuables worth a total value of $1M
The victim said that she went to bed around 01:30 hrs on Monday. Half an hour later she was awoken by two men at her bedside. One of them was armed with the gun and they demanded that she give them cash and jewellery.
She recalled that they ransacked her house before escaping with the valuables.
Investigations are ongoing.
Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!
Jul 03, 2024Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense action in the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Juniors Championship in Tortola, Guyana, former champions and last year’s runner-up,...
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana is often seen as a region outside the typical earthquake zone. But Guyana has felt earth tremors... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]