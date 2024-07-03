Bandits invade businesswoman’s home in Essequibo

Kaieteur News – Bandits armed with a gun during the wee hours on Monday invaded the home of a 37-year-old businesswoman in Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast and robbed her at gun-point.

Police identified her as Fownda Callender. Police said that the bandits stole her cellular phone and other valuables worth a total value of $1M

The victim said that she went to bed around 01:30 hrs on Monday. Half an hour later she was awoken by two men at her bedside. One of them was armed with the gun and they demanded that she give them cash and jewellery.

She recalled that they ransacked her house before escaping with the valuables.

Investigations are ongoing.