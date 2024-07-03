Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Bandit drops motorcycle and runs after victim shoots accomplice 

Jul 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A bandit on Sunday dropped his motorcycle and ran after his accomplice was shot by the victim they robbed at the corner of Irving and Forshaw streets in Queenstown, Georgetown.

Police identified the victim as a 32-year-old contractor and licensed firearm holder of a Glock 19 Pistol. The bandits reportedly pounced on him around 19:45 hrs.

Investigators learnt that the victim was at the time standing next to his vehicle and watching his workers fix a gate on one of his properties located there, when suddenly the bandits pulled up on a red and black motorcycle.

The pillion rider who was later identified as Chris Benn, 29 of South Ruimveldt Garden reportedly jumped off the bike and pulled out a knife. He attacked the contractor.

According to police, the contractor managed to avoid being stabbed but Benn allegedly managed to snatch his $150,000 cell phone. The victim claimed that as Benn allegedly turned to go back on the bike, he saw the rider reach to his right, waist, ‘which was bulky’.

Suspecting that it could be a gun, the victim, reportedly became fearful for his life and told police that he reached for his loaded Glock -19 Pistol and fired three shots at the suspects.

The rider dropped the motorcycle, and he and Benn began running away.  While the rider managed to sprint away, Benn did not get far because he was hit and ended-up falling to the ground.

“The victim and others (including his workers) then held onto Benn”. Police were called in immediately and they were able to recover the stolen cellular phone and confiscated the suspects’ bike.

The suspect was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is receiving treatment under police guard for a gunshot wound in his back. Police said that the bullet exited through his abdomen.

Investigations are continuing.

  • The plight of the poor

    Kaieteur News – Guyana is often seen as a region outside the typical earthquake zone. But Guyana has felt earth tremors... more

