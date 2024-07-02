National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024 off to a blazing start

– BHS, QC, Saints among winners on opening day

Kaieteur Sports – The National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024 commenced with electrifying action on Sunday at the National Gymnasium. Bishops’ High and Saint Stanislaus secured semifinal victories in the Boys U14 category, while Queen’s College narrowly defeated Marian Academy in the Girls U14 division.

The 2024 Festival bounced off with two Boys U14 matches, The Bishops’ High School from Georgetown dominated Berbice’s Skeldon Line Path (SLP) with a resounding 46-point victory. Kemol Pickering was the standout performer, scoring 18 points and grabbing 8 rebounds. Aman Daniels and Malik Williams contributed 12 and 8 points, respectively, leading Bishops’ to a commanding 51-7 win over SLP. In another Boys U14 matchup, Saint Stanislaus edged pass School of the Nations in a tightly contested game, winning 17-15. Josiah Lee and Joel Cutting were pivotal for Saints, scoring 9 and 3 points respectively.

The Girls U14 category featured a close contest between Queen’s College and Marian Academy, with QC securing a 12-10 victory. Ricelle Fowler played a crucial role, scoring 8 points to help QC squeeze pass Marian by 2 points.

The action continued with two gripping Boy’s U18 matches. Marian Academy’s U18 Boys team came strong against West Demerara, after a painful loss in the previous U14 encounter. Marian however delivered a strong performance against a weaker West Demerara side. Marian Academy out played their opponents, emerging victors with a 34-23 win, thanks to Marion Fiedtkou’s impressive 21 points and 6 steals.

The final game of the day saw Skeldon Line Path’s U18 boy’s team triumph over St. Rose’s High with a score of 33-27. Key contributors included Davon Davis with 10 points and 7 steals, Keeshan Gajraj with 9 points and 7 rebounds, and Isaac Rogers with 8 points and 8 rebounds.

The 2024 NSBF is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry Limited and G-Boats Guyana.

The festival continues daily from 2:00 PM at the National Gymnasium.