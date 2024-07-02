Guyana to provide Grenada with security support following Hurricane Beryl

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) is on standby to provide Grenada with security support services, following Hurricane Beryl which flattened sections of the Caribbean Island on Monday.

Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell revealed that as a result of Hurricane Beryl, Grenada had reported extensive storm surge, loss of roofs, buildings, loss of communication and no electricity.

During a media briefing with GIS Grenada, the Prime Minister explained that a discussion was held between him and Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, as it relates to the provision of security support services.

“His (President Ali)’s Commissioner of Police is in contact with our (Grenada) Commissioner of Police,” Minister Mitchell said, while adding, “Guyana is the outgoing Chair of CARICOM (Caribbean Community) and we expect that any assistance that we ask for and it is in the position to render, it will do so.”

More importantly, Prime Minister Mitchell revealed that there has been constant communication with his other colleagues within the other Caribbean region at a political level. He underscored, “They are on standby to provide any assistance that is required, whether it be a relief aid, whether it’s water, whether it be support from a security and safety standpoint.”

The Prime Minister noted that Grenada’s National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) was also in contact with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

He said, “We’ve already shortlisted potential relief items that we may need if it comes to that.”

President Ali, in a statement issued on Monday said that as the Chairman of CARICOM, he is closely coordinating with all affected countries in the region.

“We have activated a full emergency response team from Guyana to support all efforts. Currently, we are mobilising for our first support mission, prioritizing Grenada for tomorrow morning today). Hurricane Beryl is still very active in the region, and the coming days will be crucial in determining its path and the continued devastating impact it could have. The regional private sector and other agencies must be fully mobilised to provide support at this time. Our prayers and thoughts are with the people of the region.” Ali said in his statement.

On Sunday, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) was forced to cancel several flights following warnings of the hurricane storm passing through most of the Caribbean countries.

CAL noted that no scheduled flights will operate into/out of Trinidad and Tobago and regionally through Port of Spain route from 9:00 PM – June 30 through 1:00 PM – July 1. Affected passengers booked on CAL during the time will be contacted and will be re-accommodated and re-timed and recovery flights.

The following flights have been retimed: Trinidad to Guyana, Guyana to Toronto, Toronto to Guyana, Guyana to Trinidad, Trinidad to Jamaica, Jamaica to Nassau, Nassau to Kingston, Kingston to Trinidad, Trinidad to Orlando, Orlando to Trinidad, Trinidad to Miami, Miami to Trinidad, and Trinidad to Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, NBC news reported on Monday that Hurricane Beryl entered the southeastern Caribbean, bringing “life-threatening winds and dangerous storm surge” to the southern Windward Islands, which include Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands and Martinique.

The extremely dangerous Category 4 storm made landfall on Grenada’s Carriacou Island with 150 miles per hour winds.

It is reported by the NBC news, that Beryl is the first Category 4 hurricane on record to form in the month of June. The hurricane is also the earliest Category 4 on record for the Atlantic hurricane season, beating the previous record of Hurricane Dennis which formed July 8, 2005.