Govt. to pay for supermarket space for local agro products – President Ali

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has said that his government’s plan to purchase supermarket shelf space for local agro-products both internationally and regionally. President Ali made this announcement during the Guyana Marketing Cooperation (GMC) Annual Award ceremony, last week.

During his feature address, President Ali underscored that the government is committed to enhancing brand visibility and ensuring that locally produced goods occupy prominent positions in supermarkets. He noted that this significant step aims to boost the agricultural sector and maximize its potential for local entrepreneurs.

President Ali emphasized the government’s dedication to supporting the agricultural industry and harnessing its full potential. He stated, “There has been no time like this, where we have invested so much in agriculture and in realizing the full potential of agriculture. This sector has enormous potential to create entrepreneurs and to create business.”

To achieve this objective, the President stated that the government intends to incentivize local supermarkets to prominently display locally sourced products, ensuring they are not placed to the back shelves in supermarkets.

Additionally, the government will actively invest in securing shelf space and branding opportunities on international and regional platforms. This strategic approach aims to enhance the visibility and accessibility of local products to a broader consumer base.

President Ali noted the importance of maintaining high-quality standards and increasing production to match the investment made by the government. He asserted that, “We are ready to make that investment, but that investment must be matched with our readiness to up our quality, up our production, and to be sustainable at it.”