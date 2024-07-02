Fire ravages several buildings in Bush Lot

Latest update July 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A fire of unknown origin on Monday evening destroyed approximately five buildings at Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice.
A preliminary report from the Guyana Fire Service is that firefighters were alerted of the fire at approximately 18:03hrs on Monday night.
“The blaze has affected five buildings and is being tackled by twenty firefighters, who have the fire surrounded with Water Tender #90 from Onverwagt, Water Tender #106 from Mahaica, and Water Tender #74 from New Amsterdam,” the Fire Service reported.
Kaieteur News understands that among the buildings on fire was the Nalico Nafico Insurance building.
An investigation is ongoing.
