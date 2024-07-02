Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Latest update July 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Hours before the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) mini and cadet team departed Guyana for the CRTTF championships scheduled for Dominica Republic, GTTA Secretary / National Coach Linden Johnson and Sports Officer A. Munroe acquired support for the players.
The donation came in the form of school supplies complements of Edward B Beharry & Company Ltd.
At the National Gymnasium, Coach Johnson thanked the Sponsors and said the donation was a timely one for the students who will be using the back packs to travel to the championship.
The championships serve off from July 1-7.
