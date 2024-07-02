Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Kaieteur Sports – Hours before the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) mini and cadet team departed Guyana for the CRTTF championships scheduled for Dominica Republic, GTTA Secretary / National Coach Linden Johnson and Sports Officer A. Munroe acquired support for the players.

The donation came in the form of school supplies complements of Edward B Beharry & Company Ltd.

At the National Gymnasium, Coach Johnson thanked the Sponsors and said the donation was a timely one for the students who will be using the back packs to travel to the championship.

The championships serve off from July 1-7.