Latest update July 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Jul 02, 2024 Sports

Christian Singh (eight) of Edward B Beharry & Company Ltd hands over the packages to Linden Johnson. (ASTP)

Christian Singh (eight) of Edward B Beharry & Company Ltd hands over the packages to Linden Johnson. (ASTP)

Kaieteur Sports – Hours before the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) mini and cadet team departed Guyana for the CRTTF championships scheduled for Dominica Republic, GTTA Secretary / National Coach Linden Johnson and Sports Officer A. Munroe acquired support for the players.

The donation came in the form of school supplies complements of Edward B Beharry & Company Ltd.

At the National Gymnasium, Coach Johnson thanked the Sponsors and said the donation was a timely one for the students who will be using the back packs to travel to the championship.

The championships serve off from July 1-7.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 01th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase sinks Leonora Sec’ 3-2, as Williams brace PC into Girls final

Chase sinks Leonora Sec’ 3-2, as Williams brace PC into Girls...

Jul 02, 2024

ExxonMobil 5th Annual Boys’ & Girls’ Schools U14 Football Championship Kaieteur Sports – The mouth-watering semi-finals action at the fifth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys’ and...
Read More
Girmay first black African to win Tour de France stage

Girmay first black African to win Tour de France...

Jul 02, 2024

PAK stars Azam Khan, Saim Ayub denied NOC for CPL after disastrous T20 World Cup 2024

PAK stars Azam Khan, Saim Ayub denied NOC for CPL...

Jul 02, 2024

National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024 off to a blazing start

National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024...

Jul 02, 2024

Windies Masters in the running to host O40s & O60s World Cups

Windies Masters in the running to host O40s...

Jul 02, 2024

Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Jul 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]