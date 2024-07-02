De path not chosen

Kaieteur News – Yuh gotta have guts fuh do de right thing. But some people does choose de easy road. Easy road does lead to nowhere good. Dat’s exactly wah de Pee N Cee and dem Coalition boys dem choose after March 2020 elections. Five months ah pure chaos and confusion.

Anybody coulda stand up and the Pee N Cee Congress and and seh, “Look, we mess up. We sorry.”

But nah, dem nah do dat. Instead, dem hold on tight like crab to dead fish. Democracy get threatened. De whole country watchin’, waitin’, wonderin’ wah gon happen. But dem boys from Pee N Cee, dem nah budge. Dem stand firm in de wrong.

Imagine if somebody stand up in front ah de Congress and seh, “We shame. We disgrace we self. We disgrace we party. We disgrace Guyana.” Dat woulda been a hero right deh. But nah, nobody ain’t dare do dat. Dem prefer fuh play hide and seek wid de truth.

Dem boys seh, when yuh mess up, yuh gat fuh apologize. But dem boys from Pee N Cee, dem play deaf and dumb. Dem nah want fuh hear. Dem nah want fuh talk. Dem pretend like everything nice and sweet. But de people nah stupid. De people see de truth. De people feel de pain.

Distance yuh self from de wrong? Dat woulda been de right thing. But dem boys choose fuh stay close, close like skin on bone. Five months ah nonsense, five months ah torment. All dem had to do was seh, “We sorry. We wrong.”

Dem boys seh, hero nah born, hero made. And in dat five months, we ain’t see no hero. We see people who care more ‘bout power than principle. More ‘bout position than pride. De Pee N Cee had de chance fuh make things right. Dem had de chance fuh stand tall. But dem choose fuh crawl.

Sometimes yuh gotta stand up even if yuh standin’ alone. Sometimes yuh gotta admit yuh wrong, even if it hurt.

Talk half. Leff half.