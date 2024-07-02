Chase sinks Leonora Sec’ 3-2, as Williams brace PC into Girls final

ExxonMobil 5th Annual Boys’ & Girls’ Schools U14 Football Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The mouth-watering semi-finals action at the fifth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football Championship concluded yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground. Chase Academic Foundation will face Dolphin Secondary in the Boys’ Final after securing exciting victories against Leonora Secondary and South Ruimveldt Secondary, respectively. Defending champions Waramuri Primary Top narrowly defeated Bartica Secondary in the first semi-final match, while President’s College edged out Santa Rosa to meet Waramuri in the Girls’ final.

Waramuri Top (Girls) managed to fend off a tough Bartica side 1-0 within the first few minutes of extra time after a goalless draw in regular time during the first semi-final. The match was level at 0-0 by the end of regulation, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock. With the stalemate, a seven-minute extra time was granted, during which Shenessa Thomas capitalized, scoring the sole goal of the contest to give Waramuri a one-goal lead. Waramuri then switched to a defensive stance, maintaining a clean sheet to secure their spot in the 2024 final.

A Boys’ semi-final clash followed, Chase’s Academic Foundation staged a sensational 3-2 comeback victory to eliminate a fatigued Leonora side in the first of two semi-final encounters. The two teams had met earlier in the group stages, ending that match in a draw.

Facing elimination, Leonora applied early pressure, but Chase AF intensified their efforts in the second half after conceding two early goals. Chase’s Akeel Younge gave his team hope in the 21st minute, bringing the score to 2-1 before Jaden Tasher fired in the equalizer seven minutes later. Mark Glasgow delivered a brilliant strike from the center of the pitch, securing a late 3-2 lead in the 43rd minute. As time dwindled, Leonora couldn’t muster a scoring opportunity, ultimately falling 3-2 to Chase Academic.

The second Girls’ semi-final went in favour of President’s College. PC demonstrated superior play against Santa Rosa. As Kimora Williams delivered a match-winning performance, scoring twice to lead her team to a 2-1 victory and advance to the final.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Secondary (Boys) will now face Chase’s Academic Foundation for the 2024 title after narrowly defeating South Ruimveldt in yesterday’s semi-final. Tyler Abrams emerged as the star of the match with his precise strike in the 43rd minute, giving Dolphin an early lead and securing their advancement to the final.

In other matches of the day, Tucville Girls defeated New Amsterdam Girls 1-0, Charity Girls triumphed over Marian Academy 5-4, and Bush Lot Boys lost to West Minster Boys 2-1.

With the finalists decided, the tournament is set for a climactic conclusion this coming Saturday (July 6) at the same venue. The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil with support from DDL/Pepsi, Stena Drilling, and MVP Sports, and is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.