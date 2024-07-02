CDEMA and regional and international partners to assist countries affected by Hurricane Beryl

Latest update July 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Coordinating Unit (CDEMA CU) released a statement on Monday announcing their commitment to assisting its participating states threatened by Hurricane Beryl.
Beryl is the regions’ first major hurricane of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, with active hurricane warnings continue to be in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.
In response to the threat posed by Hurricane Beryl, the press release stated that, “CDEMA activated its Regional Coordination Plan on June 29, 2024, will continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Beryl and remains committed to supporting its participating States during this time,”
The decision to coordinate a plan and assist the states was made following a meeting by the Caribbean Development Partners Group (CDPG), which convened over 166 representatives from local, regional, and international agencies. Plans were discussed in preparation for the Category four wind storm.
The meeting was co-chaired by CDEMA’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Simon Springett. The meeting also saw the participation of key stakeholders, including Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, as well as National Disaster Coordinators and Ministers who provided updates on the activation of National Emergency Operation Centers, logistics, communications, and relief and response to the level of impacts.
The participating states include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Virgin Islands.
Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!
Jul 02, 2024ExxonMobil 5th Annual Boys’ & Girls’ Schools U14 Football Championship Kaieteur Sports – The mouth-watering semi-finals action at the fifth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys’ and...
Jul 02, 2024
Jul 02, 2024
Jul 02, 2024
Jul 02, 2024
Jul 02, 2024
Kaieteur News – A silly debate has emerged about whether the newly-elected Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC)... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]