CDEMA and regional and international partners to assist countries affected by Hurricane Beryl

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Coordinating Unit (CDEMA CU) released a statement on Monday announcing their commitment to assisting its participating states threatened by Hurricane Beryl.

Beryl is the regions’ first major hurricane of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, with active hurricane warnings continue to be in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

In response to the threat posed by Hurricane Beryl, the press release stated that, “CDEMA activated its Regional Coordination Plan on June 29, 2024, will continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Beryl and remains committed to supporting its participating States during this time,”

The decision to coordinate a plan and assist the states was made following a meeting by the Caribbean Development Partners Group (CDPG), which convened over 166 representatives from local, regional, and international agencies. Plans were discussed in preparation for the Category four wind storm.

The meeting was co-chaired by CDEMA’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Simon Springett. The meeting also saw the participation of key stakeholders, including Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, as well as National Disaster Coordinators and Ministers who provided updates on the activation of National Emergency Operation Centers, logistics, communications, and relief and response to the level of impacts.

The participating states include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Virgin Islands.