Total purse increased by over $16 million

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Cup 2024 to be the biggest horse race event ever; more than 40 million to be paid.

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee will continue to rewrite history in Guyana’s horse racing when the 2024 Guyana Cup race meet runs off on August 11 at Rising Sun Turf Club.

This year’s Guyana Cup, which will be the 16th running of the event, will see more than G$40 million dollars in cash to be paid out, and the top horse for the feature race will be rewarded a whooping sum of G$ 11,625,000.

Last year’s Guyana Cup saw a total purse of G$24 million across all races, while the top horse in the feature event was paid out G$10 million.

The 2024 Guyana Cup will certainly be the biggest, and the day will be packed with side attractions. The first ever fun-park is set to ignite the Rising Sun Turf Club, where kids will witness a parading bar on the spot and multiple stages will be set up across the venue.

Guyana’s most influential horse racing promoter, Nasrudeen Mohamed Junior, is urging fans to come out in their numbers. Despite there being an absence of the usual after-show entertainment, the biggest DJ competition will be hosted this year.

The fun park and the horse racing combined will provide the perfect recipe for a fun-filled day for the entire family. “This is something Guyana has never witnessed,” Junior Mohamed said.

While the side attractions will be major, the horse racing itself promises to be exhilarating with defending champion Easy Time coming back for more glory. More horses are imported across various stables, and two new horse owners will make their entry at this year’s Guyana Cup.

Ten races are listed on the provisional program and entries will open on July 27, and close on August 3. No late entries will be accepted at this year’s Guyana Cup.

With this year’s Guyana Cup purse being the biggest in the Caribbean, horses from various countries will be compelled to travel to Guyana and battle for supremacy.

In addition to the feature event which will run at approximately 1800 meters, other races on the provisional card include the 1600-metre derby, 1000-metre Sprint classic, the 1000-metre two-year-old, 1000-metre F1 class, the 1600 meters H1 class, the 1400 meter J & Lower, 1400 meter K Class, 1400 meter L Class 1400 meter non-earners.