Kaneville daycare was operating illegally – Human Service ministry

Death of 3-month-old baby…

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Saturday said that the daycare where three-month-old Kyre Nelson died was operating illegally because its Child Care Licence had expired since 2020.

“The last documents issued to Mya’s Daycare for renewing the Child Care Licence was February 7, 2020,” the ministry stated before adding that checks made during post COVID-19 revealed that the facility was closed.

Its owner, a woman currently on vacation in the United States of America (USA), is a registered caregiver with the Child Care and Protection Agency (CP&A) but had repeatedly reported that the daycare has been closed since 2020.

“However, investigations revealed that the woman’s granddaughter opened a child care facility illegally on the 2nd of January 2024 unknown to the Child Care and Protection Agency,” the ministry stated before adding that no documentation or assessment was ever made for the “illegal facility by the Child Care and Protection Agency’s Early Childhood Development Services Unit”.

Police have since arrested the granddaughter as investigations continue.

Reports are that Nelson was found motionless around 12:00hrs with his head face down on a pillow inside of a cradle by one of the two teachers on duty at the day care.

The teacher was reportedly preparing the other children at the day care to go home when she noticed Nelson’s lifeless body. An alarm was raised and the other teacher on duty picked the infant up and noticed that he was bleeding from his nostrils.

The teachers reportedly washed the blood from the baby’s face in the kitchen area and tried reviving him but to no avail. The child’s mother was then informed and he was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made to the police and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The baby’s mother told police that she took him to the day care around 08:00hrs on Friday and passed him over to one of the teachers before leaving for work.

That teacher confirmed that she did receive the child alive and fed him some porridge around 09:00hrs. At around 11:00hrs, she placed him to lie down in the cradle and left him to attend to another child. It was about an hour later when the teacher discovered the child motionless.