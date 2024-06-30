St. Ignatius, Bartica, Waramuri and Santa Rosa book semi finals’ spots

Latest update June 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Secondary Schools U15 Football C/ship
Kaieteur Sports – It was business as usual at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre ground in Providence as the GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Secondary Schools Girls’ Football Championship decided its semifinalists with four gripping encounters yesterday.
President’s College (PC) and Queen’s College (QC) were denied a chance to advance further in the 2024 championship with hard-fought losses during the first session on Saturday.
QC Girls faced a strong Bartica side in the first of four quarterfinal matches billed for the day. The game was deadlocked for the first 10 minutes until Norismar Williams broke through QC’s defence in the 14th minute, giving Bartica a 1-0 lead with plenty of time left in the match.
After the first goal, Bartica dominated possession, leaving QC with few opportunities to score. QC managed to intercept Bartica’s forwards a few times during the second half, but Bartica’s goalkeeper stood firm, closing the game at 1-0 and securing the first semifinal spot.
St. Ignatius and PC played to a goalless draw in the second quarterfinal, leading to an exciting penalty shootout that went St. Ignatius’ way 4-2, with PC missing two penalties in the process.
Santa Rosa then clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Bush Lot Secondary to advance to the final four, thanks to the brilliance of Veronica Chatta, who netted the only goal of the match in the second minute of the game. With a 1-0 lead, Santa Rosa’s defense held firm, keeping a clean sheet against Bush Lot and securing their semifinal spot.
Allia Henry’s 6th-minute goal cemented Waramuri’s position in the fourth and final quarterfinal matchup as they controlled a 1-0 victory over Tucville Secondary, booking the last spot in today’s semifinals.
The tournament is set to conclude today (June 30) with semi finals and final set to kick off a 2:00 pm.
The tournament is sponsored by Blue Water Shipping with support from Guyana Beverage Inc., the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
