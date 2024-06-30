GMMAF names strong team ahead of Pan American Games 

Latest update June 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2024 Sports
– Action kicks off from Aug 13-Sept 7 in Mexico
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation announced the names of the athletes who have been submitted for the first round of selection for the upcoming Pan American Games, set to take place in Monterrey, Mexico, from August 31-September 7, 2024.
“As we prepare for this prestigious event, the Federation will register athletes based on their availability within the weight categories, following a first-come, first-serve strategy as per the selection process outlined by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF)”. Read a statement from the federation.
The following clubs have been involved in this selection process: Ying Yang, Spartan Fight Central, GPFMMA, John Campayne MMA, ACCMMA, and 360 Muay Thai MMA.
The federation further congratulated all the athletes on their selection and look forward to their continued dedication and hard work as they prepare for the Pan American Games.
For further information, please contact the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation.
Charles Greaves Assistant Technical Director Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation.
The names of athletes selected to go forward in the selection process are:
