GMMAF names strong team ahead of Pan American Games

– Action kicks off from Aug 13-Sept 7 in Mexico

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation announced the names of the athletes who have been submitted for the first round of selection for the upcoming Pan American Games, set to take place in Monterrey, Mexico, from August 31-September 7, 2024.

“As we prepare for this prestigious event, the Federation will register athletes based on their availability within the weight categories, following a first-come, first-serve strategy as per the selection process outlined by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF)”. Read a statement from the federation.

The following clubs have been involved in this selection process: Ying Yang, Spartan Fight Central, GPFMMA, John Campayne MMA, ACCMMA, and 360 Muay Thai MMA.

The federation further congratulated all the athletes on their selection and look forward to their continued dedication and hard work as they prepare for the Pan American Games.

For further information, please contact the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

Charles Greaves Assistant Technical Director Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

The names of athletes selected to go forward in the selection process are:

Kevin Issacs – Strawweight / Flyweight – JCMAA Celvor Narain – Bantamweight – ACMA Dexter Atkinson – Bantamweight – GPFMMAA Dellieus Small – Featherweight – GPFMMAA Anthonio Johnson – Featherweight – GPFMMAA Darnel Jessamy – Lightweight – JCMAA Yeshoshua Boodie – Lightweight – YYFC Trevlon Clarke – Welterweight – Harpy Eagle Chris Lewis – Welterweight – JCMAA Joshua Alexander – Middleweight – 360 Strike Ijaz Cave – Middleweight – GPFMMAA Maheen Scott – Light Heavyweight – JCMAA Christopher James – Heavyweight – JCMAA Carl Ramsey – Heavyweight – JCMAA John Campayne – Super Heavyweight – JCMAA Linden Fung – Super Heavyweight – GPFMMAA Shonda Thomas – Atomweight – GPFMMAA Xuxa Thomas – Strawweight – GPFMMAA Shenese Bobb – Lightweight – GPFMMAA Anevia Frank – Lightweight – Harpy Eagle