BHS’ lifts Boy’s U18 championship, as QC and PC cop respective Boys & Girls U14 titles

– Georgetown Regional Basketball Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The action-packed Georgetown Regional U14 Boys Basketball tournament delivered exactly what fans desired, culminating in a triumphant victories for Queen’s College (QC) Boys and President’s College (PC) Girls. QC Boys U14 Basketball team clinched an 11-point win against The Bishops High, while PC Girls stunned Bishops High 27-12 on Friday at the National Gymnasium.

In the first final of the evening, the Boys U14 showdown between QC and BHS, Queen’s College Boys showcased exceptional skill and teamwork in their 43-32 triumph. Jared Boucher was the standout performer, leading his team with an impressive 22-point game, along with 6 rebounds and 6 steals. Darren Dublin’s contributions of 8 points and 8 rebounds were equally valuable. Despite Quasie Newton’s valiant effort of 13 points and 15 rebounds for The Bishops High, they fell short by 11 points, handing QC a well deserved championship title.

Over in the Girls side of things, President’s College Girls team stunned Bishops High, securing a dominant 27-12 victory to win the Girls leg of the championship. Junelly Paddy shone brightly, amassing 17 points and 15 rebounds, while MVP Akeelah Campbell supported with 4 points and 8 rebounds. Rohacia Romain scored all 12 points for Bishops, but it wasn’t enough to challenge the superior performance of President’s College.

The most nail-biting game of the tournament was the Boys U18 final, where The Bishops High edged past Saint Stanislaus College 83-79 after two thrilling extra periods. This victory avenged last year’s narrow defeat and dethroned the reigning champions. Carmelo Mansonhing was the hero, scoring a staggering 49 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 steals, securing his MVP accolade. Colwyn Stephens contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Micah Williams added 6 points and 8 rebounds.

The Georgetown leg of the tournament concluded with these three exciting championship finals, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next encounter. The talent and skills displayed by these young athletes promise an exciting future and a great rivalry for years to come.