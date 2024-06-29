Royals up against Jets for title and $400,000 and bragging rights in Nigel Hinds/ LABA Senior Basketball final

Kaieteur Sports – The final of the Nigel Hinds/ Linden Amateur Basketball Association’s (LABA) Senior League final takes place tonight with Victory Valley Royals, arguably Guyana’s top club, facing the challenge of host team Amelia’s Ward Jets at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court from 8.30pm.

At stake for that title match is a whopping $400,000 and a trophy, with the losing finalist getting $200,000 and a trophy, with the third place playoff game which bounces off at 6.30pm featuring Retrieve Raiders and Block 22 Flames, where that winner collects $200,000 and the loser $50,000.

Royals, who have been the top ranked club in Linden in recent years took their game to another level when they won the Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira Big 4 Championship which was staged by the Guyana Basketball Federation last year, where Royals rallied to topple Colts in the final, 77-70, at the Burnham Court in Georgetown.

They will be heavily favoured to cart off this championship trophy and the winners’ prize of $400,000 as their best players have been senior nationals Harold Adams, Yannick Tappin and Orlan Glasgow who have been consistent in their play.

The Jets are now building a team which has shown promise but will find this task an uphill one going against this polished Royals unit. Their best payers so far have been Quincy Easton, Dennis Niles (Jr.) and Leon Benjamin.

The home team certainly will not want to disappoint their fans and as such they are hoping to overturn their earlier round, 84-59, defeat to Royals.

Nigel Hinds, the former President of the GBF is the main sponsor for this tournament along with James Brusche and Gary Stephens, who are based in the United States, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major and the 20/20 Bar.

Half time entertainment will be at the break between the two matches and admission is $1,000.