Mishka Beharry, Frank Waddell and Xavio Alexander feature as National Singles Badminton tourney concludes

Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission (NSC) Junior National Badminton Tournament concluded Thursday with Frank Waddell emerging the winner of the U-19 Boy’s Singles and Mishka Beharry the U-19 Girl’s Singles champion, Xavio Alexander featured in the U-17 section.

Vice-President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), Mrs. Ayanna Watson, in her closing remarks, thanked the parents, the sponsors, the tournament co-ordinators and the athletes who came out and participated in exciting and competitive matches.

Mrs. Emelia Ramdhani, President of the GBA, announced that Mishka Beharry and Xavio Axlexander will be attending the XXXII Yonex Panam Junior Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico July 13-15, 2024. The tournament will be followed immediately by a Badminton Camp organized by the Badminton Pan American Confederation (BPAC), the camp will also be in Mexico. They will be accompanied by Nkosi Beaton who will be there for the coach’s experience.

Upcoming for the GBA will be the CAREBACO Junior Tournament in Aruba, August 22-25, 2024. Training will commence soon. There will also be a NSC Doubles Tournament which will start in the schools and will culminate with a tournament at the National Gymnasium. This is slated for October 2024. This tournament also forms part of the Badminton Academy and the three phases in the Hon. Minister’s vision and plan.

The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to thank the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for sponsoring this tournament and for making the facility available.

Day 3 – June 27th 2024 match results:

BS U13 Finals: Ethan Bulkan bt Joel Rambirche 21-11, 21-8

BS U17 Semi-Finals: Ruel Rambiriche bt Nikolas Pollard 21-9, 21-18

GS U11 Finals: Anjaneysa Godette bt Riyo Alexander 21-11, 21-7

GS U17 Finals: Mishka Beharry bt Malia Haley 21-4, 21-13

BS U15 Finals: Ruel Rambirche bt Egan Bulkan 21-8, 21-6

GS U15 Finals: Gabrielle Felix bt Harshini Muralidharan 17-21, 21-11, 21-9

BS U11 Finals: Joel Rambirche bt Liam Brumell 21-14, 21-10

BS U17 Finals: Xavio Alexander bt Ruel Rambirche 21-15, 18-21, 21-11

GS U19 Finals: Mishka Beharry bt Leshaunte Berkley 21-6, 21-7

BS U19 Finals: Frank Wadell bt Xavio Alexander 21-18, 21-15

WINNERS

UNDER 11 – GIRLS SINGLES

3rd Arianna Bassier

3rd Emma Ramsaran

2ndRiyo Alexander

1stAnjaneysa Godette

UNDER 11 – BOYS SINGLES

3RDChristopher Harrison

2ndLiam Brumell

1stJoel Rambiriche

UNDER 13 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd Liam Brumell

3RDEthan Ramsaran

2ndJoel Rambiriche

1stEthan Bulkan

UNDER 15 – GIRLS SINGLES

3rd Anjaneysa Godette

3RDAnya Manickchand

2ndHarshini Muralidharan

1stGabrielle Felix

UNDER 15 – BOYS SINGLES

3rd Mohamed Farouk

3RDPhillip Stephanas

2ndEgan Bulkan

1stRuel Rambiriche

UNDER 17 – GIRLS SINGLES

3rd Nevaeh Eastman

3RDMenikshi Jaikissoon

2ndMalia Haley

1stMishka Beharry

UNDER 17 – BOYS SINGLES

3rd Nikolas Pollard

3RDAvinash Ramnarine

2ndRuel Rambiriche

1stXavio Alexander

UNDER 19 – GIRLS SINGLES

3rd Nevaeh Eastman

3RDMalia Haley

2ndLeshaunte Berkley

1stMishka Beharry

UNDER 19 – BOYS SINGLES

3rd Joanathan Debidin

3RDJonathan Robinson

2ndXavio Alexander

1stFrank Wadell