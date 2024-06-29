Mishka Beharry, Frank Waddell and Xavio Alexander feature as National Singles Badminton tourney concludes

Latest update June 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 29, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission (NSC) Junior National Badminton Tournament concluded Thursday with Frank Waddell emerging the winner of the U-19 Boy’s Singles and Mishka Beharry the U-19 Girl’s Singles champion, Xavio Alexander featured in the U-17 section.
Vice-President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), Mrs. Ayanna Watson, in her closing remarks, thanked the parents, the sponsors, the tournament co-ordinators and the athletes who came out and participated in exciting and competitive matches.
Mrs. Emelia Ramdhani, President of the GBA, announced that Mishka Beharry and Xavio Axlexander will be attending the XXXII Yonex Panam Junior Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico July 13-15, 2024. The tournament will be followed immediately by a Badminton Camp organized by the Badminton Pan American Confederation (BPAC), the camp will also be in Mexico. They will be accompanied by Nkosi Beaton who will be there for the coach’s experience.
Upcoming for the GBA will be the CAREBACO Junior Tournament in Aruba, August 22-25, 2024. Training will commence soon. There will also be a NSC Doubles Tournament which will start in the schools and will culminate with a tournament at the National Gymnasium. This is slated for October 2024. This tournament also forms part of the Badminton Academy and the three phases in the Hon. Minister’s vision and plan.
The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to thank the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for sponsoring this tournament and for making the facility available.
Day 3 – June 27th 2024 match results:
BS U13 Finals: Ethan Bulkan bt Joel Rambirche 21-11, 21-8
BS U17 Semi-Finals: Ruel Rambiriche bt Nikolas Pollard 21-9, 21-18
GS U11 Finals: Anjaneysa Godette bt Riyo Alexander 21-11, 21-7
GS U17 Finals: Mishka Beharry bt Malia Haley 21-4, 21-13
BS U15 Finals: Ruel Rambirche bt Egan Bulkan 21-8, 21-6
GS U15 Finals: Gabrielle Felix bt Harshini Muralidharan 17-21, 21-11, 21-9
BS U11 Finals: Joel Rambirche bt Liam Brumell 21-14, 21-10
BS U17 Finals: Xavio Alexander bt Ruel Rambirche 21-15, 18-21, 21-11
GS U19 Finals: Mishka Beharry bt Leshaunte Berkley 21-6, 21-7
BS U19 Finals: Frank Wadell bt Xavio Alexander 21-18, 21-15
WINNERS
UNDER 11 – GIRLS SINGLES
3rd Arianna Bassier
3rd Emma Ramsaran
2ndRiyo Alexander
1stAnjaneysa Godette
UNDER 11 – BOYS SINGLES
3RDChristopher Harrison
2ndLiam Brumell
1stJoel Rambiriche
UNDER 13 – BOY’S SINGLES
3rd Liam Brumell
3RDEthan Ramsaran
2ndJoel Rambiriche
1stEthan Bulkan
UNDER 15 – GIRLS SINGLES
3rd Anjaneysa Godette
3RDAnya Manickchand
2ndHarshini Muralidharan
1stGabrielle Felix
UNDER 15 – BOYS SINGLES
3rd Mohamed Farouk
3RDPhillip Stephanas
2ndEgan Bulkan
1stRuel Rambiriche
UNDER 17 – GIRLS SINGLES
3rd Nevaeh Eastman
3RDMenikshi Jaikissoon
2ndMalia Haley
1stMishka Beharry
UNDER 17 – BOYS SINGLES
3rd Nikolas Pollard
3RDAvinash Ramnarine
2ndRuel Rambiriche
1stXavio Alexander
UNDER 19 – GIRLS SINGLES
3rd Nevaeh Eastman
3RDMalia Haley
2ndLeshaunte Berkley
1stMishka Beharry
UNDER 19 – BOYS SINGLES
3rd Joanathan Debidin
3RDJonathan Robinson
2ndXavio Alexander
1stFrank Wadell
