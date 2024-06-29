CARICOM, Argentina Foreign Ministers meet during OAS General Assembly

Latest update June 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 29, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) Foreign Ministers met with Her Excellency Diana Mondino, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic in the margins of the Organisation of American States (OAS) General Assembly taking place in Asunción, Paraguay, from 26-28 June 2024.
Discussions during the encounter addressed global, hemispheric, and bilateral issues of mutual interest, including climate change, climate financing, and support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the ongoing multifaceted situation in Haiti, trade, and sports.
Both sides agreed to convene the long overdue CARICOM-Argentina Joint Commission.
CARICOM Foreign Ministers called on Argentina to continue advocacy on various matters, including reform of the international financial architecture in multilateral fora such as the G-20.
