Verwey, Sumner to lead Guyana at 2024 CASA Championship

Latest update June 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – A team of spirited Guyanese squash players is set to compete in the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Juniors Tournament, taking place in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, from June 30 to July 6. The Guyanese contingent will be led by local and regional U19 star Nicholas Verwey and standout female player Safirah Sumner, who will serve as captains of the boys’ and girls’ teams, respectively.
The tournament will feature top junior talent from several Caribbean nations, including Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent, and Grenada.
In preparation for the event, the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) hosted a media briefing on Wednesday at the Georgetown Club, attended by team members and sponsors. GSA President David Fernandes announced that 95% of the players have met the fitness standards and expressed gratitude to the sponsors and the Government of Guyana for providing the National Racket Centre facility.
Speeches were also given by ENET’s Head of Mobile, Robert Hiscock, and Value 4 U Inc Sales Manager, Sharon Bryan.
The Guyanese squad includes Nicholas Verwey, Michael ‘Mikey’ Alphonso, Louis DaSilva, Mohrayan Baksh, Ethan Bulkan, Egan Bulkan, Zion Hickerson, Zoey McDonald, Tehani Munroe, Alexis Arjoon, Avery Arjoon, Kaylee Lowe, Emily Fung-A-Fat, Safirah Sumner, Rylee Rodrigues, Malia Maikoo, Justin Goberdan, Jacob McDonald, Shiloh Asregado, and Demetri Lowe. Despite U17 standout Josh Verwey suffering an injury, he will still travel with the team, with Shiloh Asregado stepping up to lead the U17 division.
Guyana finished as runners-up in last year’s tournament, second to Barbados. Historically, Guyanese players have performed well at the CASA Juniors, boasting a 12-year winning streak in the mid-2000s that ended in 2016.
The trip to the 2024 CASA Juniors is supported by sponsors including KFC, the Guyana Olympic Association, E-ZONE, E-Couriers, ENET, and Value 4 U.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 28, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi-final India vs. England at Providence – England suffer 68-run defeat Kaieteur Sports –India captain Rohit Sharma blasted a 39-ball half-century...
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – China is often portrayed by the West as a closed and oppressive society where dissent is ruthlessly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]