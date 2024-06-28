Verwey, Sumner to lead Guyana at 2024 CASA Championship

Kaieteur Sports – A team of spirited Guyanese squash players is set to compete in the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Juniors Tournament, taking place in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, from June 30 to July 6. The Guyanese contingent will be led by local and regional U19 star Nicholas Verwey and standout female player Safirah Sumner, who will serve as captains of the boys’ and girls’ teams, respectively.

The tournament will feature top junior talent from several Caribbean nations, including Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent, and Grenada.

In preparation for the event, the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) hosted a media briefing on Wednesday at the Georgetown Club, attended by team members and sponsors. GSA President David Fernandes announced that 95% of the players have met the fitness standards and expressed gratitude to the sponsors and the Government of Guyana for providing the National Racket Centre facility.

Speeches were also given by ENET’s Head of Mobile, Robert Hiscock, and Value 4 U Inc Sales Manager, Sharon Bryan.

The Guyanese squad includes Nicholas Verwey, Michael ‘Mikey’ Alphonso, Louis DaSilva, Mohrayan Baksh, Ethan Bulkan, Egan Bulkan, Zion Hickerson, Zoey McDonald, Tehani Munroe, Alexis Arjoon, Avery Arjoon, Kaylee Lowe, Emily Fung-A-Fat, Safirah Sumner, Rylee Rodrigues, Malia Maikoo, Justin Goberdan, Jacob McDonald, Shiloh Asregado, and Demetri Lowe. Despite U17 standout Josh Verwey suffering an injury, he will still travel with the team, with Shiloh Asregado stepping up to lead the U17 division.

Guyana finished as runners-up in last year’s tournament, second to Barbados. Historically, Guyanese players have performed well at the CASA Juniors, boasting a 12-year winning streak in the mid-2000s that ended in 2016.

The trip to the 2024 CASA Juniors is supported by sponsors including KFC, the Guyana Olympic Association, E-ZONE, E-Couriers, ENET, and Value 4 U.