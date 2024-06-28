Sharma, Axar, Kuldeep propel India to T20 World Cup final

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi-final India vs. England at Providence

– England suffer 68-run defeat

Kaieteur Sports –India captain Rohit Sharma blasted a 39-ball half-century while left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel combined for 6 wickets as now former champs England were thumped by 68-runs, thus setting up a mouth-watering final against the South Africans.

India did well to balance the rain and multiple stoppages at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence to eventually post a solid 171-7 in 20 overs.

In-form opener Sharma played a captain’s knock as he punched 6 fours and two sixes in his 57, which was the foundation for his team’s comprehensive win.

Power-hitter Suryakumar Yadav played a tempered innings as he took pressure off his captain with a 47 off 36 (4×4 2×6).

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya provided a late burst as he clobbered 23 off 13 to help cap off India’s efforts with the bat.

England pacer Chris Jordan was exceptional on the Providence surface despite some extra moisture, returning figures of 3-37.

Fellow quicks, Reece Topley (1-25) and Jofra Archer (1-35) and Sam Curran (1-25) lent support. Seasoned leg-spinner Adil Rashid sealed off a successful bowling outing with figures of 1-25.

Chasing a daunting total in tricky conditions, England had no chance against the class of left-armers Yadav (3-19) and Man-of-the-match Patel (3-23), who single-handedly put a dent in their opponents’ chase.

Only Jos Buttler (23), Harry Brooks (25) and a lower-order fightback from Archer who hit 21, managed to make a bit of noise with the bat, as England found themselves bullet-riddled for 103 in 16.4 overs.

After Phil Salt was rocked by fast-bowler Jaspriht Bumrah (2-12), it was a feast for the Indian spin masters who reduced England to 80-7 by the 15th over.

The final power-play belonged to India despite some resistance from Archer, who was eventually trapped LBW by Bumrah, as India celebrated a huge win.

Earlier in the morning, following a few stoppages due to rain and the departure of Virat Kohli who was knocked over by Topley for 9, India, batting first regained some control of the wheels, thanks to the repair job done by their batters.

Top-scorers Yadav and Sharma consolidated and their partnership soon helped India to find the necessary gears needed for an ante up.

Sharma capitalized on the bowlers/fielders inability to perform at optimum levels due to the state of the outfield and the ball because of the weather, reaching his half-century off 36 balls.

Rashid then knocked over the Indian skipper with a beauty, while Archer removed Yadav, who was inches away from a well-deserved fifty.

Pandya provided a bit of fireworks as he launched a pair of sixes to go along with his solitary four, as veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finished not out on 17 off 9 by the time overs expired.

India will face South Africa in the final set for Barbados tomorrow.

Scores: India 171 for 7 (Rohit 57, Suryakumar 47, Jordan 3-37) beat England 103 (Brook 25, Kuldeep 3-19, Axar 3-23) by 68 runs.