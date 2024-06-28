Regal Legends and Masters ready to rumble at NYSCL Independence Cup which begins today

Kaieteur Sports – Regal Legends (Over-50) and Masters (Over-40) teams are ready to rumble at the New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) 19th edition three-day softball extravaganza from today.

The two teams, both with championship honours on a number occasions, have been named.

The Guyana-based sides are loaded with several high-profile players and no doubt they will be looking to make a positive impact from day one. The action will unfold for three consecutive days, with things formalizing Sunday with the three-category finals. Open category is the other one.

Regal Legends have two of softball legends in their lineup which would certainly boost their confidence tremendously. The pair are batsmen Wayne Jones and Ramesh Narine.

In the Masters composition, they have got pugnacious opening batsman Patrick Rooplall along with a list of seasoned campaigners.

Over the past six consecutive weeks, consistent rainfall in Guyana affected the teams’ total preparations, but they are anxious to stamp their authorities in the preliminary round and then the knockout stage.

Apart from Regal, teams are expected from Canada, Florida, Orlando and New York to compete at this mega softball event which will attract lucrative cash prizes with trophies as well. It promises to be another showpiece and the NYSCL has put in tireless work to organize another tournament of this magnitude.

Regal Legends team reads: Mohindra Arjune (Captain), Uniss Yusuf, David Harper, Rudolph Baker, Surujdeo Ramdeen, Wayne Jones, Eoin Abel, Kamraj Sumair, Parsram Persaud, Laurie Singh, Ramesh Narine, Ronald Evely, Farook Qayaam, Jagdesh Persaud, Asif Ally, Raymond Harper, Ken Sanichar

Regal Masters team reads: Fazal Rafiek (Captain), Khemchandra Dindyal, Patrick Rooplall, Lenox Mark, Lakeram Roopnarine, Balram Roopnarine, Roy Persaud, Anil Ramoutar, Ameer Niamudin, Hemraj Garbarran, Rudolph Johnson, Nicolas Chase, Balram Samaroo, Ravy Singh, Randolph Ketwaroo, Sheldon Perch