NGSA results to be released on July 4

Jun 28, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be disclosed on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 10:00hrs, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced on Thursday.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The minister made the announcement via a live recording on Facebook.

Some 15,488 students participated in the NGSA on May 2 and 3.

The early release of the NGSA results is aimed at providing parents with ample time to prepare their children for the upcoming September term, the Education Minister said.

