NGSA results to be released on July 4

Latest update June 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be disclosed on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 10:00hrs, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced on Thursday.
The minister made the announcement via a live recording on Facebook.
Some 15,488 students participated in the NGSA on May 2 and 3.
The early release of the NGSA results is aimed at providing parents with ample time to prepare their children for the upcoming September term, the Education Minister said.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 28, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi-final India vs. England at Providence – England suffer 68-run defeat Kaieteur Sports –India captain Rohit Sharma blasted a 39-ball half-century...
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – China is often portrayed by the West as a closed and oppressive society where dissent is ruthlessly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]