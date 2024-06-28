Latest update June 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man, 26, confesses to killing pensioner found dead in swamp

Jun 28, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man has reportedly confessed to killing a Drainage and Irrigation (D&I) worker who was found dead in a swampy area at Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice, Region Six.

Murdered: Dhanindranauth Surujnauth Mahadeo

The D&I worker, 60-year-old Dhanindranauth Surujnauth Mahadeo, 60, was found dead around 12:15hrs on Saturday last, some four days after he went missing. Following investigations by detectives in Berbice, the 26-year-old unemployed man, who later admitted to beating Mahadeo to death with a piece of iron, was detained.

The man reportedly told investigators that he met Mahadeo who was walking along a dam in Vryheid Village and a heated argument ensued. The situation escalated and the man picked up a piece of iron and began beating Mahadeo until he fell to the ground motionless. The suspect left him there and went away.

The man’s decomposing body was found on Saturday. A post-mortem examination that was conducted subsequently revealed that he suffered a fractured skull and died from haemorrhaging in the brain.

Kaieteur News understands that Mahadeo left his home on June 17 to have a few drinks with a female friend but never returned home. On June 19, his daughter filed a missing persons’ report and on June 22, his body was found.

Investigators believe that he was killed while returning home from the drinking session.

