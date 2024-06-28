Action continued on Day 2 of GBA National Junior tourney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) National Junior Tournament continued Wednesday at the National Gymnasium with matches being competed in the quarterfinals and some semi-finals matches. The action determined those contesting the various finals yesterday.

The tournament is sponsored by the National Sports Commission and forms part of the Badminton Academy.

Wednesday’s action saw spirited contests among the young players as they pulled out the stops to march to yesterday’s conclusion.

Results from Day 2 show:

BS U19: Nikolas Pollard bt. Vishal Gopaul 16-21, 21-16, 21-17

BS U17 QF: Avinash Ramnarine bt. Christopher Jordan 21-17, 21-17

BS U17 QF: Xavio Alexander bt. Mohamed Farouk 21-5, 21-5

BS U19: Joanathan Debidin got past Darian Thomas via Walkover

BS U17 QF: Ruel Rambiriche bt. Gabriel Felix 21-16, 21-17

GS U19 QF: Mishka Beharry bt. Gabriella Henry 21-4, 21-9

BS U19 QF: Frank Wadell bt. Percival Chester 21-4, 21-0

GS U17 QF: Nevaeh Eastman bt. Gabrielle Felix 21-13, 17-21, 21-15

GS U11: Anjaneysa Godette bt. Emma Ramsaran 21-1, Retired

GS U11: Riyo Alexander bt. Arianna Bassier 21-7, 21-4

BS U17 QF: Nikolas Pollard bt. Joel Prince 21-14, 21-8

BS U15 SF: Egan Bulkan bt. Phillip Stephanas 21-19, 23-21

GS U17 SF: Mishka Beharry bt. Menikshi Jaikissoon 21-5, 21-7

GS U19 SF: Leshaunte Berkley bt. Malia Haley 21-17, 17-21, 21-16

BS U19 QF: Xavio Alexander bt. Christopher Jordan 21-5, 21-15

BS U19 QF: Jonathan Robinson bt. Gabriel Felix 21-17, 19-21, 21-17

BS U11: Liam Brumell bt. Christopher Harrison 21-1, 21-4

BS U13 SF: Joel Rambiriche bt. Ethan Ramsaran 21-8, 21-7

GS U15 SF: Gabrielle Felix bt. Anya Manickchand 21-7, 21-4

BS U19 QF: Joanathan Debidin bt. Nikolas Pollard 21-11, 21-6

BS U17 SF: Xavio Alexander bt. Avinash Ramnarine 21-8, 21-9

BS U15 SF: Ruel Rambiriche bt. Mohamed Farouk 21-7, 21-10

GS U15 SF: Harshini Muralidharan bt. Anjaneysa Godette 21-14, 21-15

GS U19 SF: Mishka Beharry bt. Nevaeh Eastman 21-18, 21-5

BS U19 SF: Frank Wadell bt. Jonathan Debidin 21-6, 21-6

GS U17 SF: Malia Haley bt. Nevaeh Eastman 13-21, 22-20, 21-14

BS U19 SF: Xavio Alexander bt. Jonathan Robinson 21-8, 21-9