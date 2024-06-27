Security guard dies in Heroes Highway accident

Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 27, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old security guard was on Tuesday night killed in an accident along the New Mandela to Eccles interlink road (Heroes Highway’s eastern carriageway).
Dead is Clus Griffith, a resident of Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to the police, the fatal accident occurred at about 22:15h and involved Griffith, a pedal cyclist and a motorcar bearing registration number HD 1646.
Reports are that the driver of the car told investigators that while heading south along the eastern drive lane on the Eccles interlink, he observed the pedal cyclist, who rode into the path of his vehicle, while he was in the vicinity of Sheriff Security.
To avoid a collision, the driver said he applied brakes and swerved further in the eastern direction. Notwithstanding his efforts, the motorcar collided with the pedal cycle, resulting in Griffith being flung into the air. The security guard landed onto the motorcar’s windshield before falling to the road.
Kaieteur News understands that Griffith was dragged about two hundred (200) feet away from where the collision occurred, causing him to receive injuries to his body.
An ambulance was summoned and Griffith was pronounced dead on the scene by a doctor. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits a Post-Mortem Examination.
A breathlyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar and no trace of alcohol was found in his system.
The driver is assisting police with their investigation.
