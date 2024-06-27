NSC National Junior Singles Badminton Tournament set to conclude today

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) National Junior Singles Tournament sponsored by the National Sports Commission is set to conclude today at the National Gymnasium.

The event got off with opening remarks from Ms. Ayanna Watson, the Vice-President of the Guyana Badminton Association, who welcomed all the athletes and officials to the tournament. She highlighted that this event is a significant part of the Badminton Academy and will be a staple in the Guyana Badminton Association’s annual calendar. Additionally, she noted that the tournament commemorates World Badminton Day, celebrated globally by the badminton community on July 5 each year.

The Academy was launched on January 4, 2022, as a visionary project by our Honorable Minister Ramson. Minister Ramson’s vision for the Academy included three stages: a Nursery, followed by tournaments, and culminating in elite status. The GBA is proud to note that they have successfully reached the second stage and are rapidly approaching the third.

The Academy began at the Queens College Auditorium under the guidance of National Player Narayan Ramdhani, who created the Academy handbook, which was presented to the Hon. Minister, along with Ex-National Player Jonathan Mangra. Currently, the Academy is being coached by National Players Priyanna Ramdhani, Akili Haynes, and Nkosi Beaton. The training sessions are conducted at Queens College, Bishops’ High, North Ruimveldt Multilateral, and North Georgetown Secondary School. Additionally, there is a session at Marian Academy.

In addition to the schools mentioned above, we have practice sessions in Berbice, overseen by Mr. Colin Bowry and a few PE teachers. We are also delighted to announce that Linden has resumed practice sessions, and two of their athletes are participating in this tournament.

The tournament is featuring five categories (10 events) for Boys and Girls Under11 through Under19 Singles. Trophies will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and semi-finalists in each category.

The Tournament was declared opened by Mr. Franklin Wilson, Assistant Director of Sports who made some brief remarks highlighting the good work done by the Executive Committee of the Badminton Association and commending them for organizing and executing one of the best run academies of the 12 core sports.

Results: DAY 1 – JUNE 25TH 2024

MATCHES

GS U17: Harshini Muralidharan vs. Aaliyah Bacchus 21-9, 21-7

BS U19: Xavio Alexander vs. Joel Prince 21-4, 21-3

GS U11: Emma Ramsaran vs. Arianna Bassier 22-20, 21-6

BS U13: Ethan Ramsaran vs. Nathan Mohanlall 21-8, 21-11

BS U19: Christopher Jordan vs. Kunal Alert 21-15, 21-19

GS U17: Gabrielle Felix vs. Renicia Thom 21-8, 21-8

BS U19: Vishal Gopaul vs. Yonneil Benjamin 21-14, 21-18

BS U13: Ethan Bulkan vs. Liam Brumell 21-5, 21-9

BS U17: Xavio Alexander vs. Casey Beckles 21-4, 21-7

GS U17: Mishka Beharry vs. Anya Manickchand 21-5, 10-1 Retired

BS U17: Mohamed Farouk vs. Phillip Stephanas 21-19, 21-14

BS U11: Joel Rambiriche vs. Christopher Harrison 21-6, 21-1

GS U19: Malia Haley vs. Menikshi Jaikissoon 21-18, 14-21, 21-9

GS U19: Gabriella Henry vs. Ashanti Gordon 21-6, 21-11

GS U11: Anjaneysa Godette vs. Arianna Bassier 21-3, 21-3

GS U19: Nevaeh Eastman vs. Aaliyah Bacchus 21-6, 21-3

GS U11: Riyo Alexander vs. Emma Ramsaran 21-3, 21-3

BS U19: Darion Thomas vs. Ronit Gulchand21-19, 21-19

BS U15: Phillip Stephanas vs. Sergio Alexander 21-10, 21-16

BS U15: Mohamed Farouk vs. Casey Beckles 21-3, 21-10

GS U19: Leshaunte Berkley vs. Renicia Thom 21-7, 21-5

GS U17: Malia Haley vs. Gabriella Henry 21-16, 21-13

BS U17: Nikolas Pollard vs. Ronit Gulchand21-12, 21-14

BS U17: Gabriel Felix vs. Darion Thomas 22-20, 21-15

BS U17: Avinash Ramnarine vs. Percival Chester 21-19, 21-16

BS U17: Christopher Jordan vs. Sergio Alexander 23-21, 21-9

GS U17: MenikshiJaikisson vs. Harshini Muralidharan 21-12, 21-12

BS U19: Gabriel Felix vs. Reuel Rampersaud 21-3, 21-3

BS U19: Jonathan Robinson vs. Avinash Ramnarine 21-19, 22-24, 21-19